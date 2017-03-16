Eight Injured in French School Shooting, Judges Halt Trump Travel Ban, U.S. Prosecutors Charge Russian Spies For Yahoo Hack

​​A gunman injured eig​ht people in a shooting at a high school in the French town of Grasse, according to Reuters​. Authorities arrested a suspect, a 17-year-old student with a rifle, handguns, and grenades, and were investigating the possibility of a second shooter.



Two U.S. federal judges ruled against U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Wednesday night, preventing it from going into full effect today. The ban, issued through an executive order earlier this month, would have restricted travel from six majority Muslim countries and would have temporarily halted the U.S. refugee program. In his ruling, Judge Derrick K. Watson wrote that a “reasonable, objective observer” would view the new order as “issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously neutral purpose,” according to The New York Times.



For the first time in history, U.S. prosecutors issued criminal charges against current Russian government officials for their alleged role in a Yahoo hack. The spies—Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Suschin of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)—allegedly worked with two hackers to hack Yahoo in 2014, stealing account information of 500 million users.



The director of GCHQ—Robert Hannigan— says every U.K. organization can do more to encourage women to enter the information security industry. “If we are not tapping into women, we are depriving ourselves of a massive talent pool,” Hannigan said at the CyberUK conference this week, according to Computer Weekly. Hannigan’s remarks came after a recent study revealed that the U.K. infosec industry has one of the lowest proportions of women and a high gender pay gap.



A new pair of attacks on WhatsApp reveal how small amounts of insecure code can undermine even end-to-end encryption, WIRED reports. The attacks were demonstrated by an Israeli security firm, which showed it could bypass WhatsApp’s encryption by “hiding HTML code in a seemingly innocuous image.”

