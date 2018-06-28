EU Sharing Migrant Responsibility, Broward County Arming Schools, Alt-Right Charlottesville Driver Charged EU Sharing Migrant Responsibility, Broward County Arming Schools, Alt-Right Charlottesville Driver Charged 6/28/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyAfter the European Union failed to find a joint solution to address how to handle asylum seekers German Chancellor Angela Merkel is working with individual countries to come to agreements—and first in line is Greece. Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras are preparing to sign a deal that would make it easier for Germany to send asylum seekers back to other EU countries. The current rulebook for allocating responsibility for asylum-seekers is outdated, the leaders said, and is unfair to southern EU countries—where the migrants arrive—and to Germany, a popular final destination that has taken in 1.6 million migrants since 2014. It’s important for Merkel to make such agreements at the EU summit, which starts today, in order to appease conservative allies. The Broward County School Board—the district in which the Parkland, Florida high school shooting took place earlier this year—voted unanimously to place armed guards in all public schools that do not already have a resource officer. The guards will receive training through the sheriff’s office but are not sworn-in officers employed by law enforcement. They are also expected to be less expensive than school resource officers. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and two years of law enforcement experience. They are also required to have a concealed-carry license and pass psychological and drug tests. The Ohio man who last year plowed a car into a group of people protesting the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA will face federal hate crime charges. 21-year-old James Fields Jr. killed a young woman and injured dozens more at the event last summer. The vehicular attack occurred after the rally turned violent between attendees and counterprotesters and authorities had forced the crowds to disband. Fields has been in custody since the rally and also faces state charges including first-degree murder.In other news, the U.S. Air Force will not charge a military doctor accused of abusing two young boys. Satellite photos show North Korea is continuing to build a nuclear research center. The search for a missing children’s soccer team in Thailand has turned international, with U.S. and British forces aiding in a cave rescue. Workplace chat program Slack keeps experiencing connectivity issues. Australia passed sweeping security measures to prevent foreign interference in part due to increased tensions with China. The leaker of a single document confirming Russian interference in the U.S. elections has agreed to a plea deal that puts her in jail for five years. The FBI hosted a seminar to discuss common warning signs of active shooters. Communications satellite constellations are congesting the sky. Soccer teams at the World Cup are being taught cybersecurity best practices. In an agreement with eight states, Equifax will bolster its security measures to prevent future data leaks. PC Mag issued a guide on the new Wi-Fi security.