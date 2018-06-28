EU Sharing Migrant Responsibility, Broward County Arming Schools, Alt-Right Charlottesville Driver Charged

After the European Union failed to find a joint solution to address how to handle asylum seekers German Chancellor Angela Merkel is working with individual countries to come to agreements—and first in line is Greece. Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras are preparing to sign a deal that would make it easier for Germany to send asylum seekers back to other EU countries. The current rulebook for allocating responsibility for asylum-seekers is outdated, the leaders said, and is unfair to southern EU countries—where the migrants arrive—and to Germany, a popular final destination that has taken in 1.6 million migrants since 2014. It’s important for Merkel to make such agreements at the EU summit, which starts today, in order to appease conservative allies.



The Broward County School Board—the district in which the Parkland, Florida high school shooting took place earlier this year—voted unanimously to place armed guards in all public schools that do not already have a resource officer. The guards will receive training through the sheriff’s office but are not sworn-in officers employed by law enforcement. They are also expected to be less expensive than school resource officers. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and two years of law enforcement experience. They are also required to have a concealed-carry license and pass psychological and drug tests.

