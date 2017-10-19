EU Announces Terrorism Prevention Plan, Florida Prepares for Speech by White Nationalist, the U.S. Files Fraud Charges EU Announces Terrorism Prevention Plan, Florida Prepares for Speech by White Nationalist, the U.S. Files Fraud Charges Against Mining Executives, and More 10/19/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyThe European Union (EU) has announced a new plan to both prevent and respond to terrorism. The plan includes banning the possession of homemade explosives, helping law enforcement track terrorist suspects, and improve cooperation between local authorities and the private sector. The plan designates millions of euros to help governments protect soft targets such as public markets and meeting spaces. This could include physical measures such as barricades and bollards.The University of Florida and the city of Gainesville have dispatched more than 500 police officers to keep order today in preparation for a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer. NBC News reports that Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency. University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs says that the estimated cost of the extra security would total $600,000.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced charges against global mining group Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former executives on allegations of inflating the value of coal assets in Mozambique. The SEC lawsuit alleges that the company's former CEO and former CFO "failed to follow accounting standards and company policies to accurately value the Mozambique assets," writes FCPA Blog. The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority has fined Rio Tinto millions for breaching its disclosure and transparency rules.In other news: The U.S. government has granted South Carolina's request for an extension on compliance with the federal REAL ID Act, meaning the state's IDs will be accepted to board flights and enter secure U.S. facilities until October 10, 2018. The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office has released a report on the "16 public or nonprofit programs that promote the safe storage of firearms." A man who shot and killed three coworkers and wounded two others at a granite company has been captured in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the Associated Press (AP). The shooter was fired from the company earlier this year and had an "alleged history of workplace violence, gun charges, traffic violations, and problems with his probation."