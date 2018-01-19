Drone Rescues Teen Swimmers, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, U.S. Governor Attempts to Bypass TSA, and More

​A brand new life-saving drone rescued two teenage boys who were caught in a heavy surf off the coast of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, the BBC reports. After someone witnessed the boys struggling about 2,300 feet from the shore, "Lifesavers instantly sent the drone to drop an inflatable rescue pod, and the pair made their way safely to shore." The lifeguards were still training on how to use the drone. The lifeguard supervisor who piloted the device, called the Little Ripper UAV, called it an "amazingly efficient piece of lifesaving equipment." The drone water-rescue mission was the first ever of its kind. The NSW government invested in a fleet of similar drones in December. "While some are designed to spot sharks, others feature flotation pods, alarms and loudspeakers," according to the report.



The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology released its Cybersecurity Framework in 2014, but has it actually helped agencies and industry in the years since its release? GCN reports that a survey by SolarWinds found that the framework "has been successful in promoting a dialog about ways to better manage risk. Unfortunately, only six percent of respondents strongly agreed that they fully understood the Framework." While the framework has generally been adopted by most agencies, they have not all been able to integrate the framework's core functions. The article in GCN recommends companies "simplify their approach the framework, and hone in on the controls that will help their agencies become more resilient."



New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was stoppe​d by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for attempting to evade one of its airport checkpoints, CBS News reports. "Christie tried to circumvent a TSA checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal C Thursday morning. Christie was with his State Police detail and attempted to enter through a special access area, located near the exit of the restricted area of the terminal." A Port Authority officer informed Christie he could no longer pass through that access point and was escorted to the regular entrance. Hours after the incident, Christie took to Twitter to deny the reports from the media, calling it an "absolutely false story." He tweeted that he was led to the initial entrance by a Port Authority officer, but TSA rerouted them to another entrance where they were admitted to the airport.

