Downgraded Security Clearances, Russia Hacking Operations, Utility Security Breach, Saudi Security Shakeup

​U.S. Presidential son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has had his security clearance downgraded—a move that will prevent him from viewing many of the sensitive documents to which he once had unfettered access. And Kushner is not alone. All White House aides working on the highest-level interim clearances—at the Top Secret/SCI-level—were informed in a memo sent Friday that their clearances would be downgraded to the Secret level, according to three people with knowledge of the situation, Politico reports.



U.S. Cyber Command Chief Admiral Mike Rogers told lawmakers on Tuesday that he has not been granted the authority by U.S. President Donald Trump to disrupt Russian election hacking operations where they originate. Asked by Democratic Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) if he has been directed by the president, through the defense secretary, to confront Russian cyber operators at the source, Rogers said, "No I have not," but noted that he has tried to work within the authority he maintains as a commander. "They [the Russians] have not paid a price that is sufficient to change their behavior," Rogers added.



The bank account numbers and personal information of as many as 52,000 customers of The United Illuminating Co., Connecticut Natural Gas, and Southern Connecticut may have been exposed to potential identity thieves as a result of a security breach by a third-party vendor, CTbulletin.com reports. Connecticut customers of the three utilities have been receiving letters about the breach from TIO Networks. The investigation to date has uncovered evidence of unauthorized access to the TIO network, company officials said.

