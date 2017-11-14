Digital Pill Approved, UCLA Players Released, Security Concerns in Popular Toys, and More

​A digital pill has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that alerts healthcare providers when patients have taken their drugs. The pill, called Abilify MyCite, "is fitted with a tiny ingestible sensors that communicates with a patch worn by the patient," The Verge reports. The patch then transmits information to a smartphone app that the patient can upload to a database for their doctor and other healthcare providers to view. The pill–made up of silicon, copper, and magnesium–has an electrical signal inside that activates when it comes into contact with stomach acid. The invention is the result of several years of research by Japanese pharmaceutical company Otsuka and company Protesus Digital Health. The pill is designed to help keep track of when patients take their medication, as millions are reported to not take their prescription drugs on schedule, but privacy advocates are expressing concern over how the information transmitted by the pill will be used. ​Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, chairman of psychiatry at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, told the New York Times the pill could become the "biomedical Big Brother,"​ and that doctors will have to be confident their patients are able to manage the tracking system.



Three basketball players from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have been released after being arrested in China on allegations of shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou. U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited the country during his presidential tour of Asia, raised the issue during a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping on behalf of the athletes. Delta confirmed the UCLA players boarded a flight from Shanghai to Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

