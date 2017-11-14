Digital Pill Approved, UCLA Players Released, Security Concerns in Popular Toys, and More Digital Pill Approved, UCLA Players Released, Security Concerns in Popular Toys, and More 11/14/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyA digital pill has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that alerts healthcare providers when patients have taken their drugs. The pill, called Abilify MyCite, "is fitted with a tiny ingestible sensors that communicates with a patch worn by the patient," The Verge reports. The patch then transmits information to a smartphone app that the patient can upload to a database for their doctor and other healthcare providers to view. The pill–made up of silicon, copper, and magnesium–has an electrical signal inside that activates when it comes into contact with stomach acid. The invention is the result of several years of research by Japanese pharmaceutical company Otsuka and company Protesus Digital Health. The pill is designed to help keep track of when patients take their medication, as millions are reported to not take their prescription drugs on schedule, but privacy advocates are expressing concern over how the information transmitted by the pill will be used. Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, chairman of psychiatry at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, told the New York Times the pill could become the "biomedical Big Brother," and that doctors will have to be confident their patients are able to manage the tracking system. Three basketball players from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have been released after being arrested in China on allegations of shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou. U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited the country during his presidential tour of Asia, raised the issue during a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping on behalf of the athletes. Delta confirmed the UCLA players boarded a flight from Shanghai to Los Angeles Tuesday morning.Consumers should proceed with caution into the toy-buying season, says one technology watchdog, which claims several popular items lack security measures that could potentially put children at risk. U.K. organziation Which? tested toys including the Fury Connect, i-Que robot, Cloudpets, and Toy-fi Teddy, and found there was no authentication requirement to link the items to Bluetooth. "In each of the toys the Bluetooth connection had not been secured, meaning during the tests our hacker didn't need a password, PIN code or any other authentication to get access. In addition, very little technical know-how was needed to gain access to the toys to start sharing messages with a child," Which? Said in a press release. Some of the product manufacturers responded they would take the watchdog's findings into consideration. Hasbro, creator of the Furby, responded it was confident in the security of its product. "A tremendous amount of engineering would be required to reverse-engineer the product as well as create firmware," the company said.In other news, Wired takes a look at the decades-long battle in the United States for better emergency alerts and the regulations that have prevented them. Taliban fighters killed at least 27 policemen in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province overnight. Las Vegas law enforcement is visiting truck rental and other transportation companies to educate them about suspicious customer behavior in light of recent terror attacks. And a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor says rains similar to those that struck during Hurricane Harvey could hit Texas 18 more times before the end of the century.