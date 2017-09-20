Devastating Mexico Earthquake, Deadly Hurricane Maria, Earlier Equifax Breach, Corporate Security Tips

​A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing buildings and killing dozens of people on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that devastated Mexico City. More than 200 people were reported killed, including dozens in the Morelos state south of Mexico City, in the central state of Puebla, and in Mexico City. Residents feared more people were buried under rubble. At least 29 buildings crumbled in the massive capital, officials said.​



Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning, ripping trees out of the ground and hammering two-thirds of the island with hurricane-force winds. Previously, Maria has killed seven people on the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, according to local officials. Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico on Wednesday near the city of Yabucoa with winds of 155 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. By 10 a.m., those winds had weakened to 145 mph, but Maria was still a Category 4 hurricane capable of ripping roofs off houses.



Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year, AP reported. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a more recent security failure that exposed the information of 143 million Americans. Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Attorney General has filed suit against Equifax. And Equifax now says that about 100,000 Canadian consumers may have had their personal information compromised in the recent breach.

