Details on Austin Bomber, Nigerian Schoolgirls Released, Unarmed Black Man Shot 20 Times, and More Details on Austin Bomber, Nigerian Schoolgirls Released, Unarmed Black Man Shot 20 Times, and More 3/22/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyMore details are emerging about the Austin, Texas bomber who blew himself up early yesterday morning while evading police. The 23-year-old white Texan left behind a list of future targets and a 25-minute video confession detailing his previous six explosive devices. Officials say the confession does not name a motive but “is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manely said. Investigators revealed that although the bombs were put together in different ways, they had similar components—unusual batteries purchased online from Asia, as well as nails used as shrapnel, which were bought at a local Home Depot. Police used video surveillance from that hardware store to identify the suspect. Two people were killed and several injured by the explosive devices that had been planted since early March.A month after Islamic extremists kidnapped 110 girls from their school in Nigeria, Boko Haram returned them in the middle of the night with a message—don’t ever put your daughters in school again. Six girls remained unaccounted for—some of the released schoolgirls said five girls had died, and others said the extremists kept Christian classmates captive. The recent kidnapping has a happier ending than the 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from their boarding school, more than 100 of whom never returned home. Sacramento, California, investigators are looking into what led police to shoot a 23-year-old unarmed black man 20 times earlier this week. Initial reports state that police were responding to calls of a man smashing car windows and chased Stephon Clark into his backyard. Officers thought he was armed as they approached him, but Clark was only carrying a cell phone. Body camera footage showed the dramatic shooting, leading family and community members to ask why Clark was shot at all—much less 20 times. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.In other news, a girl remains in critical condition after being shot by another student at a high school in Maryland. The boy who shot her died of a gunshot wound, but it’s unclear whether he shot himself or the responding school resource officer shot him. More details have emerged about the Florida bridge collapse that killed six people. Brazil wants all of its citizens to be vaccinated against yellow fever after a recent outbreak. New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency after yet another winter storm pummeled the East Coast, causing multiple fatal car crashes and the cancellations of more than 4,400 flights. A Jamaican airline member was arrested by American officials after trying to smuggle nine pounds of cocaine from Jamaica to New York. The U.S. government is making moves to study artificial intelligence through a national security lens.