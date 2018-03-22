Details on Austin Bomber, Nigerian Schoolgirls Released, Unarmed Black Man Shot 20 Times, and More

​More details are emerging about the Austin, Texas ​bomber who blew himself up early yesterday morning while evading police. The 23-year-old white Texan left behind a list of future targets and a 25-minute video confession detailing his previous six explosive devices. Officials say the confession does not name a motive but “is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manely said. Investigators revealed that although the bombs were put together in different ways, they had similar components—unusual batteries purchased online from Asia, as well as nails used as shrapnel, which were bought at a local Home Depot. Police used video surveillance from that hardware store to identify the suspect. Two people were killed and several injured by the explosive devices that had been planted since early March.



A month after Islamic extremists kidnapped 110 girls from their school in Nigeria, Boko Haram returned them in the middle of the night with a message—don’t ever put your daughters in school again. Six girls remained unaccounted for—some of the released schoolgirls said five girls had died, and others said the extremists kept Christian classmates captive. The recent kidnapping has a happier ending than the 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from their boarding school, more than 100 of whom never returned home.

