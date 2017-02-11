Details about New York Attack Victims and Suspect Planning, DHS Sensitive Property Stolen, World Series Security, and More

​More information is emerging about the victims of the New York terror attack as well as the attacker’s motives and plans. A 23-year-old developer who had just started his first job out of college, a 32-year-old project manager whose birthday was in two weeks, a Belgian mother of two visiting New York, and five friends from Argentina who traveled to New York to celebrate the anniversary of their graduation were killed in the rampage. The 29-year-old suspect is speaking freely with authorities, waiving his right to avoid self-incrimination, and has been charged with federal terrorism offenses. He had been planning the attack for a year and carried out a trial run with a rental truck last month, chose Halloween because he thought there would be more people on the streets, had considered targeting the Brooklyn Bridge, and was inspired by some 90 violent propaganda videos. Another Uzbek man is wanted for questioning in connection with the attack.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Inspector General audit found that DHS employees lost more than 200 firearms, almost 1,900 badges, and 25 secure immigration stamps from 2014 to 2016. While the numbers are slightly improved from the office’s last audit, the investigation revealed that more than half of items were lost due to poor judgment or not following policy to safeguard the assets. Additionally, employees were not always held accountable for the missing items and did not receive remedial training. The report also notes that it is difficult to accurately track sensitive assets due to insufficient guidance and unreliable data and oversight.

