Deputy Killed in Denver, Companies Invest in Cyber, EMT Fatigue, and More

A sheriff’s deputy was killed last night north of Denver while responding to a call of an assault. The officer was ambushed upon arrival and shot in the chest. One suspect has been arrested, but two others were able to escape, and a manhunt is underway to find them. The killing happened just a few weeks after another deputy was fatally shot and four others injured in suburban Denver.



Private sector companies are investing more in cybersecurity. Facebook hired its first head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, a former White House official. The social media giant also bought a startup company that authenticates user identities, in an ongoing effort to battle the spread of fake news on its site. And Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, launched a new business that sells cybersecurity software to Fortune 500 companies The approach will use machine learning software to analyze data and detect cyberthreats. The move would put Google more in line with competitors Amazon and Microsoft in providing enterprise solutions such as cloud computing infrastructure and workplace productivity software.

