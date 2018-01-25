Deputy Killed in Denver, Companies Invest in Cyber, EMT Fatigue, and More Deputy Killed in Denver, Companies Invest in Cyber, EMT Fatigue, and More 1/25/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyA sheriff’s deputy was killed last night north of Denver while responding to a call of an assault. The officer was ambushed upon arrival and shot in the chest. One suspect has been arrested, but two others were able to escape, and a manhunt is underway to find them. The killing happened just a few weeks after another deputy was fatally shot and four others injured in suburban Denver. Private sector companies are investing more in cybersecurity. Facebook hired its first head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, a former White House official. The social media giant also bought a startup company that authenticates user identities, in an ongoing effort to battle the spread of fake news on its site. And Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, launched a new business that sells cybersecurity software to Fortune 500 companies The approach will use machine learning software to analyze data and detect cyberthreats. The move would put Google more in line with competitors Amazon and Microsoft in providing enterprise solutions such as cloud computing infrastructure and workplace productivity software. The death of a paramedic in Indiana earlier this week highlights how dangerous fatigue can be for first responders The driver of an ambulance transporting a 5-month-old child and her mother fell asleep at the wheel, ran a red light, and crashed into the car with the right of way. The impact ejected the EMT tending to the patients and killed him. The driver of the ambulance and the patients were not hurt in the wreck. And a study released just last week highlights the danger of EMT fatigue and lists guidelines to help burnout including limiting shifts to less than 24 hours. In other news, A commuter train derailed in the outskirts of Milan, Italy during rush hour this morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens, BBC reports. The train operator has said a technical problem caused the accident. More updates will be posted as they become available. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is being sued for rescinding temporary visas designated for Haitian immigrants. More details have emerged about the school shooting in Kentucky earlier this week. Concerns have been raised that Australia’s new national security laws might result in journalists being jailed for doing their jobs. Chinese opioid sellers have been able to send large quantities of illegal drugs to America through the U.S. Postal Service. And the cannabis industry is responding to federal concerns by issuing voluntary product packaging standards.