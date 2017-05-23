Death Toll Rises to 22 in Manchester Terror Attack; Driver Kills Pedestrian and Injures Dozens in NYC; Trump Asked Official

The death toll has risen to 22 after a terror attack on a stadium in Manchester, England, that occured around 10:30pm local time Monday night; at least 59 were injured. CNN reports a "powerful explosion" shook the arena as attendees were filing out of an Ariana Grande concert after the pop star's final song. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the terror group provided no evidence. Police say they believe a lone suicide bomber detonated a bomb and died in the blast; a 23 year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attack. As many as 400 responders were deployed in Manchester overnight, and a heavily armed police presence could be observed outside a local hospital where victims were being treated. Several parents report their children are missing, some of them putting out their pleas for help on Twitter and other social media channels. The terror attack was the deadliest on British soil since the 2005 Metro bombings, and the U.K. has been under a "severe" terror alert for three years. In March, a deadly vehicular and stabbing attack in March left six people dead, and police had been warning ever since that another attack was imminent.