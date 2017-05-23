Death Toll Rises to 22 in Manchester Terror Attack; Driver Kills Pedestrian and Injures Dozens in NYC; Trump Asked Official Death Toll Rises to 22 in Manchester Terror Attack; Driver Kills Pedestrian and Injures Dozens in NYC; Trump Asked Officials to Push Back Against FBI Probe, and More 5/23/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyThe death toll has risen to 22 after a terror attack on a stadium in Manchester, England, that occured around 10:30pm local time Monday night; at least 59 were injured. CNN reports a "powerful explosion" shook the arena as attendees were filing out of an Ariana Grande concert after the pop star's final song. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, although the terror group provided no evidence. Police say they believe a lone suicide bomber detonated a bomb and died in the blast; a 23 year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attack. As many as 400 responders were deployed in Manchester overnight, and a heavily armed police presence could be observed outside a local hospital where victims were being treated. Several parents report their children are missing, some of them putting out their pleas for help on Twitter and other social media channels. The terror attack was the deadliest on British soil since the 2005 Metro bombings, and the U.K. has been under a "severe" terror alert for three years. In March, a deadly vehicular and stabbing attack in March left six people dead, and police had been warning ever since that another attack was imminent.Stay tuned to Security Management's website for updated information and continuing coverage throughout the day of the Manchester attacks.A driver who ran over pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's Time Square last Thursday, injuring 22 and killing an 18 year-old woman, has admitted to smoking marijuana laced with PCP before the incident. The man driving the 2009 Honda Accord, 26 year-old Richard Rojas, had a previous history of drunken or intoxicated-driving arrest, and was dishonorably discharged from the Navy in 2014. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the attack was not an act of terror. Rojas jumped the sidewalk in his car and mowed down dozens of pedestrians, 19 of whom went to the hospital. The deceased victim was Alyssa Elsman of Portage, Michigan, who was visiting New York City. De Blasio told NBC News, "the incident did not make city officials consider reconfiguring Times Square further to protect pedestrians. He noted that they had changed how they handled public gatherings because of terrorist-related 'ramming attacks' in Europe." U.S. President Trump petitioned two top intelligence officials to help him push back against an FBI investigation regarding a possible connection between his campaign and the Russian government, current and former officials tell the Washington Post. "Trump made separate appeals to the director of national intelligence, Daniel Coats, and to Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency [NSA], urging them to publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election," the article states. Sources say Coats and Rogers denied the request, and an internal memo written by a senior NSA official documents Trump's conversation with Rogers. Senior intelligence officials say the President's effort to impede the investigation would be a threat to the independence of U.S. spy agencies, who are to remain partisan. In other news, although there are currently no known threats, Boston police are reviewing concert security in wake of the attacks in Manchester. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the Temporary Protected Status designation for thousands of Haitians in the United States, originally established after the 2010 earthquake in the Caribbean nation. And Yahoo exposed a "wealth of private user data" by failing to update a widely-used image processing software that contained critical vulnerabilities, according to a security researcher.