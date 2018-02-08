Deadly Zimbabwe Protests, Election Security, Sanctuary City Update, and More

​Protests have turned deadly in Zimbabwe after a contentious presidential election that is expected to change the course of the country following ousted leader Robert Mugabe’s oppressive rule, the AP reports. When the country’s electoral commission announced that Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling party won, it would not release the actual results of the voting—leading opposition voters to believe that the election may have been rigged—protesters spilled into the streets, burning vehicles and throwing rocks. In turn, soldiers and police fired live rounds, water cannons, and tear gas at protesters, killing at least three people. Armed soldiers continue to patrol the streets to keep people in line, and businesses have shut down amidst the violence



U.S. Senators yesterday rejected proposal that would have given states $250 million to boost election security, according to The Hill. Opposing senators contest that it is too early to give states more money—a previous $380 million grant has not been entirely used up. The vote comes in the wake of increasing concerns of Russian interference in this year’s elections, including an unsuccessful attempt to hack the computer systems of Democratic senator Claire McCaskill and Facebook’s recent crackdown on inauthentic accounts linked to Russia.

