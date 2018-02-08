Deadly Zimbabwe Protests, Election Security, Sanctuary City Update, and More Deadly Zimbabwe Protests, Election Security, Sanctuary City Update, and More 8/2/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyProtests have turned deadly in Zimbabwe after a contentious presidential election that is expected to change the course of the country following ousted leader Robert Mugabe’s oppressive rule, the AP reports. When the country’s electoral commission announced that Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling party won, it would not release the actual results of the voting—leading opposition voters to believe that the election may have been rigged—protesters spilled into the streets, burning vehicles and throwing rocks. In turn, soldiers and police fired live rounds, water cannons, and tear gas at protesters, killing at least three people. Armed soldiers continue to patrol the streets to keep people in line, and businesses have shut down amidst the violence U.S. Senators yesterday rejected proposal that would have given states $250 million to boost election security, according to The Hill. Opposing senators contest that it is too early to give states more money—a previous $380 million grant has not been entirely used up. The vote comes in the wake of increasing concerns of Russian interference in this year’s elections, including an unsuccessful attempt to hack the computer systems of Democratic senator Claire McCaskill and Facebook’s recent crackdown on inauthentic accounts linked to Russia. A federal appeals court ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump cannot withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities that won’t cooperate with immigration authorities, reports USA TODAY. The ruling stems from a January 2017 executive order, which the court ruled was unconstitutional. However, it also ruled that a lower court went too far in blocking the order nationwide. The order has since been narrowed to Chicago, but the appeals court will decide in September whether it not it should be applied nationwide. In other news, The U.S. Transportation Security Administration may eliminate passenger screening at some 150 smaller airports across the country. A new outbreak of Ebola has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo just days after a previous epidemic ended. After eight years of being blocked in China, search engine Google is working with the country to create a state-approved version, which would block search terms like human rights and religion. A 14-karat gold medal was stolen from the new winner of the Nobel Prize in mathematics just an hour after he was given the award in Rio. Reddit announced that a hacker gained access to the emails tied to some usernames—mostly members who joined in 2007 or earlier. More than 500 fathers and sons who remain separated after being detained in Texas are launching a strike against the unfair conditions. The United States has put export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies due to national security concerns. Southeast Asia is working with Russia to strike a joint cybersecurity agreement fter high-profile attacks in the region. Congress passed a new bill that will provide small businesses with universal cybersecurity guidance by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.