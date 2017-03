Deadly U.S. Tornadoes, Bomb Threat Wave, Hostile Workplace Allegations, Teddy Bear Security

Hundreds of former employees of Sterling Jewelers, the conglomerate behind Jared the Galleria of Jewelry and Kay Jewelers, allege that company leaders presided over a corporate culture that fostered rampant sexual harassment and discrimination , according to arbitration documents obtained by The Washington Post. Declarations from roughly 250 women and men who worked at Sterling allege that female employees at the company throughout the late 1990s and 2000s were routinely groped, demeaned and urged to cater to their bosses to stay employed. Sterling disputes the allegations. The class-action case, still unresolved, now includes 69,000 women who are current and former employees of Sterling, which operates about 1,500 stores across the country.