Deadly U.S. Tornadoes, Bomb Threat Wave, Hostile Workplace Allegations, Teddy Bear Security

Deadly U.S. Tornadoes, Bomb Threat Wave, Hostile Workplace Allegations, and more
3/1/2017 by Mark Tarallo
  • A powerful and wide-reaching line of severe storms barreled east on Wednesday threatening new damage, after spinning off as many as 24 tornadoes across the central U.S., killing at least three people, officials said. Tornado reports emerged up and down the state of Illinois on Tuesday. Compact but strong storms known as supercells triggered widespread damage from Arkansas to Ohio, as wind-whipped wildfires destroyed homes in Texas. Parts of the southeast could be in the crosshairs next, as tornado watches were in effect for parts of Kentucky and Tennessee.

  • Earlier this week on Feb. 27, there were 31 incidents of bomb threats called into 23 Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) and eight Jewish day schools in Alabama, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington state, and Calgary (Canada). "The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out–and speak out forcefully–against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country," David Posner, director of strategic performance at the JCC Association of North America, said in a statement. The JCCs and Jewish day schools affected all eventually received the all clear from local law enforcement.

  • Hundreds of former employees of Sterling Jewelers, the conglomerate behind Jared the Galleria of Jewelry and Kay Jewelers, allege that company leaders presided over a corporate culture that fostered rampant sexual harassment and discrimination, according to arbitration documents obtained by The Washington Post. Declarations from roughly 250 women and men who worked at Sterling allege that female employees at the company throughout the late 1990s and 2000s were routinely groped, demeaned and urged to cater to their bosses to stay employed. Sterling disputes the allegations. The class-action case, still unresolved, now includes 69,000 women who are current and former employees of Sterling, which operates about 1,500 stores across the country.

  • Recorded messages spoken to teddy bears connected to the internet could pose privacy risks for children, CNN Money reports. A recent security vulnerability allowed anyone to view personal information, photos and recordings of children's voices from CloudPets stuffed toys. According to a report compiled by security researcher Troy Hunt, over 820,000 user accounts were exposed, including 2.2 million voice recordings. 