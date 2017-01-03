Deadly U.S. Tornadoes, Bomb Threat Wave, Hostile Workplace Allegations, Teddy Bear Security

Earlier this week on Feb. 27, there were 31 incidents of bomb threats called into 23 Jewish Community Centers
(JCCs) and eight Jewish day schools in Alabama, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington state, and Calgary (Canada). "The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out–and speak out forcefully–against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country," David Posner, director of strategic performance at the JCC Association of North America, said in a statement. The JCCs and Jewish day schools affected all eventually received the all clear from local law enforcement.