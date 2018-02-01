Deadly Iranian Protests, Las Vegas Security, U.S. Freezing Temperatures, New York City Fire, and More

​Six days of anti-government prote​sts in Iran have left at least 20 people dead, state media outlets report, in the biggest demonstration by the Iranian populace since the 2009 presidential elections. Leaders in Tehran are struggling to respond to the clashes that began over economic tensions but have "broadened to include open defiance of Iran's Islamic leadership itself," the Washington Post reports. Young Iranians are "frustrated by limits on reformers, including President Hassan Rouhani, to push for greater social freedoms" in a country where the ruling clerics hold most of the power. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted comments on his official website suggesting that the protests are being fueled by the country's "enemies," likely referring to the United States and its allies. State television said the latest six deaths "occurred during an attack on a police station in Qahdarijan. The clashes were allegedly sparked by protesters who tried to steal guns from the station." One agency reported at least 450 people have been arrested in Tehran since Saturday.



Las Vegas heighte​​ned security measures ahead of the New Year's Eve holiday as the city hosted an expected 330,000 people in its downtown area on Saturday, according to the New York Times. The Daily Mail reports that, ahead of the festivities, two security guards were shot dead in an isolated incident in Las Vegas on Saturday, Fox News reports. The shooting occurred at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, a hotel casino west of the Strip. Police say the guards were responding to a disturbance call in the hotel-casino when the suspect shot the men, then fled the scene. "Police found him in a laundry room accessible through a garage of the second home after he appeared to have shot himself in the head," according to the article. The shooting took place one day before New Year's Eve, which draws tens of thousands of revelers to the Las Vegas Strip, and two months after the city experienced the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Heightened security measures were in place for the holiday celebrations, with members of the Nevada Army National Guard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, and other agencies on the streets.



Record-breaking cold temperatures across the United States have led to at least eight deaths in the past week, ABC News reports. The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories across the country, with temperatures dipping below zero in several Midwestern states. Southern states like Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana are experiencing much colder than normal temperatures and are under freeze warnings.



The deadliest fire in New York City in 25 years claimed the lives of at least 12 people on Thursday night, CNN reports. New York firefighter officials say a toddler was playing with burners in an apartment when the blaze broke out; the mother who fled with the boy and his 2 year-old sibling made the "fatal mistake" of leaving her apartment door open. "Close the door, close the door, close the door," New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said on Friday of anyone who may find themselves in a similar situation. The flames from one apartment swept quickly through the rest of the building, with the stairway acting "like a chimney" feeding the flames, Nigro added. While records from a city housing agency show reports of defective carbon monoxide monitors and smoke detectors months ago, the commissioner said nothing structural about the building contributed to the fire.

