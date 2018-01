Deadly California Mudslides, FBI Decries Encryption, Campus Security Lawsuit, MH370 Airliner Search

An American search vessel is en route to the Southern Indian Ocean on a new hunt for the missing MH370 airliner under an agreement with the government of Malaysia that will pay up to $70 million if the company can find the wreckage of the plane or its two flight recorders within three months, USA Today reports. Malaysia will pay up to $70 million if the company is able to find the wreckage of the plane and/or both of the flight recorders. The airliner went missing in March of 2014, with 239 people aboard during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. For unknown reasons, it suddenly shifted course along the scheduled route and headed south over the Indian Ocean.