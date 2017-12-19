Deadly Amtrak Derailment, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Yemen Missile, Kaspersky Lab Fights Blacklist, and More

​An Amtrak passenger train that crashed yesterday in DuPont, Washington, was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said. The NTSB, which arrived on the scene yesterday, determined the train speed from a data recorder in the rear locomotive. Six people were killed and at least 100 injured when the train failed to negotiate a curve; 13 of the train's 14 cars were hurled into rush hour traffic on an interstate below. The NTSB said positive train control (PTC), a technology that automatically slows the speed of a train, was not activated at the time of the crash, even though the track had undergone "millions of dollars of improvements and weeks of testing" for PTC, The New York Times reports. The train engineer will be interviewed in the next day or so, according to NTSB member T. Bella Dinh-Zarr.



Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen rebels that targeted its royal palace, Bloomberg reports. The Middle Eastern kingdom is currently leading a military campaign against the Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who took responsibility for the attempted attack. The rebel group said it was targeting the al-Yamamah palace, official residence of Saudi King Salman. Shortly after the missile launch, "alliance aircraft struck Houthi positions south of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a," according to the article.



Kaspersky Lab, the cybersecurity firm that was blacklisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in September, has filed an appeal in federal court to overturn the ban. DHS barred all federal agencies from using any Kaspersky software or products after concerns the Russian-based company was tied to the Kremlin. "In response, Kaspersky Lab is saying it did not receive due process, and that DHS has harmed the company's reputation and commercial interests 'without any evidence,'" ZDNet reports.

