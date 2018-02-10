DOJ Moves Ahead with Bump Stock Ban, North Korea Nuclear Arsenal, France Retaliates for Iranian Bomb Plot, and

​A year after the October 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, the U.S. Justice Department is moving ahead with plans to ban bump stocks, the accessory investigators say gave the shooter increased firepower. "The Justice Department confirmed that a proposed rule to ban bump stocks was sent late last week to the Office of Management and Budget for review. After a review that could last up to 90 days, the proposal will be published in the Federal Register, inviting public comment," NBC News reports. If the rule becomes effective, it would ban the manufacture, importation, or possession of bump stocks; anyone owning bump stocks would be required to destroy them.



As Seoul continues diplomatic efforts to help rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons arsenal, a South Korean official said that North Korea may have up to 60 nuclear weapons in its stockpile. Speaking to lawmakers, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said that North Korea may have anywhere from 20 to 60 bombs, CBS News reports. According to the article, the estimate is in line with that of outside experts. "Nuclear physicist Siegfried Hecker who visited North Korea's centrifuge facility at Nyongbyon in 2010, wrote earlier this year that North Korea is estimated to have a highly enriched uranium inventory of 550 to 1,100 pounds, sufficient for 25 to 30 nuclear devices." Foreign experts also say North Korea is likely still running "additional secret uranium enrichment plants."



France has retaliated against Iran for an alleged bomb plot to attack an Iranian opposition rally outside of Paris, Reuters reports. "The plot targeted a meeting of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) outside the French capital. U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and several former European and Arab ministers attended the rally," the article states. France seized assets belonging to both Iranian intelligence services as well as two Iranian nationals. French officials said the bomb plot was undoubtedly hatched by Iranians looking to undermine President Hassan Rouhani.



A lawsuit has been brought against Facebook in a California court for the massive security breach that affected 50 million users, ZDNet reports. The two plaintiffs, both Facebook users, argue the platform failed to protect their data when hackers infiltrated the network by exploiting three bugs in the website's source code. "While this information was supposed to be protected, Facebook, without authorization, exposed that information to third parties through lax and non-existent data safety and security policies and protocols," the lawsuit stated.

