DOJ Corruption Indictments, Deadly U.S. Snowstorm, Cyber National Guard, St. Louis Security DOJ Corruption Indictments, Deadly U.S. Snowstorm, Cyber National Guard, And More 3/15/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. Justice Department unsealed a fresh indictment Tuesday charging eight Navy officials with corruption and other crimes in the "Fat Leonard" bribery case, escalating an epic scandal that has dogged the Navy for four years. According to The Washington Post, the Navy personnel are accused of taking bribes in the form of lavish gifts, prostitutes, and luxury hotel stays courtesy of Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis, a Singapore-based defense contractor who has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Navy of tens of millions of dollars. The charges cover a period of eight years, from 2006 through 2014.At least four weather-related deaths were reported in three states after a snowstorm hit the northeastern U.S. on Monday and Tuesday, bringing chaos to travel and daily life, reports CNN. About 8,800 U.S. flights were canceled between Monday and Wednesday and thousands of schools were closed. Connecticut banned highway travel for several hours Tuesday, and some major regional rail traffic was suspended. The United States should consider setting up a cybersecurity reservist system, like a National Guard for digital security, said U.S. Rep. Gallego (D-AZ). Such a cybersecurity reservist group could occasionally be called on to protect the country against cyber threats, and strengthen national security on the digital level, according to an article by CNN. That could include finding and patching bugs, upgrading outdated systems, and auditing current technology, Gallego said. Gallego, a Marine Corps veteran, spoke at the SXSW Interactive festival in Austin, Texas. The St. Louis business development group Downtown STL Inc. is replacing its tourist guides with eight security patrol officers starting this week, local media reported. Downtown STL President & CEO Missy Kelley said other cities' downtown organizations had made similar moves, reports the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Tuesday's decision followed months of research into how the group could more effectively serve downtown, Kelley said. "When we talked to the community, they really wanted a more defined law enforcement presence."