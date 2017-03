DOJ Corruption Indictments, Deadly U.S. Snowstorm, Cyber National Guard, St. Louis Security

​​The U.S. Justice Department unsealed a fresh indictment Tuesday charging eight Navy officials with corruption and other crimes in the "Fat Leonard" bribery case, escalating an epic scandal that has dogged the Navy for four years. According to The Washington Post, the Navy personnel are accused of taking bribes in the form of lavish gifts, prostitutes, and luxury hotel stays courtesy of Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis, a Singapore-based defense contractor who has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Navy of tens of millions of dollars. The charges cover a period of eight years, from 2006 through 2014.