DC Prepares For White Supremacist Rally, Arson Suspect Arrested For California Blaze, Shooting Leaves Two Canadian Police

​Washington, D.C., is taking security precautions going into the weekend for a planned white supremacist rally that’s expected to attract as many as 1,500 counterprotestors. The rally, to be held in Lafayette Square, is being hosted by the same organizer of last year’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that turned violent and left three people dead. “Unlike in Charlottesville, where police allowed the opposing factions to clash in what turned into a bloody melee, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday that the goal ‘will be to keep the two groups separate,’” according to The Washington Post.



California authorities expect what’s being c​alled the Holy Fire in the southern part of the state to strengthen as temperatures reach the 90s and winds hit 25 miles per hour. California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Orange and Riverside counties, which have evacuated more than 21,000 people as the fire—which is 5 percent contained—continues to burn. Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, has been charged with aggravated arson for allegedly starting the fire after sending a text to a volunteer fire chief two weeks ago saying, “the place is going to burn,” CNN reports.



A shooting left two police officers and four other people dead in Fredericton, New Brunswick, local police confirmed. Authorities said they had a suspect in custody and that an investigation is ongoing. “This is a developing situation and it is premature to determine whether there are any national security implications,” said Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for the Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.



A new pacemaker hacking method puts malware directly on the device, which researchers demonstrated in a presentation at Black Hat on Thursday. Billy Rios of Whitescope and Jonathan Butts of QED Secure Solutions told WIRED that they’ve found vulnerabilities in pacemaker manufacturer Medtronic’s infrastructure that attackers could exploit to control the devices remotely. “The time period Medtronic spent discussing this with us, if they had just put that time into making a fix they could have solved a lot of these issues,” Butts says.

