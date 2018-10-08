DC Prepares For White Supremacist Rally, Arson Suspect Arrested For California Blaze, Shooting Leaves Two Canadian Police D.C. Prepares For White Supremacist Rally, Arson Suspect Arrested For California Blaze, Shooting Leaves Two Canadian Police Officers Dead, And More 8/10/2018 by Megan Gates ASISSMArticleBodyWashington, D.C., is taking security precautions going into the weekend for a planned white supremacist rally that’s expected to attract as many as 1,500 counterprotestors. The rally, to be held in Lafayette Square, is being hosted by the same organizer of last year’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that turned violent and left three people dead. “Unlike in Charlottesville, where police allowed the opposing factions to clash in what turned into a bloody melee, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday that the goal ‘will be to keep the two groups separate,’” according to The Washington Post. California authorities expect what’s being called the Holy Fire in the southern part of the state to strengthen as temperatures reach the 90s and winds hit 25 miles per hour. California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Orange and Riverside counties, which have evacuated more than 21,000 people as the fire—which is 5 percent contained—continues to burn. Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, has been charged with aggravated arson for allegedly starting the fire after sending a text to a volunteer fire chief two weeks ago saying, “the place is going to burn,” CNN reports.A shooting left two police officers and four other people dead in Fredericton, New Brunswick, local police confirmed. Authorities said they had a suspect in custody and that an investigation is ongoing. “This is a developing situation and it is premature to determine whether there are any national security implications,” said Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for the Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.A new pacemaker hacking method puts malware directly on the device, which researchers demonstrated in a presentation at Black Hat on Thursday. Billy Rios of Whitescope and Jonathan Butts of QED Secure Solutions told WIRED that they’ve found vulnerabilities in pacemaker manufacturer Medtronic’s infrastructure that attackers could exploit to control the devices remotely. “The time period Medtronic spent discussing this with us, if they had just put that time into making a fix they could have solved a lot of these issues,” Butts says.First responders should be provided with better access to information on facilities that handle hazardous chemicals, a new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found. The report took a look at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Chemical Facilities Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program. It recommended that DHS provide greater access and use of an already existing information sharing system to give information about chemical facilities to first responders and emergency planners. GAO also recommended that DHS incorporate vulnerability into the CFATS site security scoring methodology to measure the reduction in vulnerability of high-risk facilities to terrorist attacks. In other news, four women are suing Nike for an alleged culture of unequal compensation and sexual harassment, U.S. national security officials pushed for a NATO deal before U.S. President Trump could meet with NATO leaders, the U.S. Forest Service signed an implementation plan that gives Native American tribes a greater role in managing forest fires, the National Transportation and Safety Board issued an update on the Miami Bridge collapse that killed six people, and Norway started a trial program of giving heroin prescriptions to serious addicts.