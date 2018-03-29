Cyberattack on Atlanta, Secret Service Shooter Study, Australia National Security Legislation, and More

Atlanta, Georgia is still struggling with a crippling cyberattack that locked up the municipal government via a ransomware attack carried out last week. The city's 8,000 employees were able to use their computers again earlier this week, but citizens could not use the online portal to report issues or pay tickets, and the free Wi-Fi at the world's busiest airport was still inaccessible, according to the New York Times. The group that carried out the attack is known as SamSam, which is notorious for its careful selection of victims, the ability to lock up their most sensitive information, and unusually high ransoms—about $50,000 in bitcoin. It's unclear how Atlanta will handle the system freeze—either through paying the ransom or unlocking the information themselves.



The U.S. Secret Service conducted an analysis of school and public shooters in America, finding that the shooters often dealt with mental illness and had perceived grievances that led them to commit the act. Almost three quarters of assailants showed signs of trouble before they carried out the shootings, often carrying out suspicious communications, the analysis found. In the report, more than 60 percent of assailants suffered from mental illness, and about a quarter of them had been previously prescribed psychiatric medications. The full report will be released today.

