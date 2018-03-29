Cyberattack on Atlanta, Secret Service Shooter Study, Australia National Security Legislation, and More Cyberattack on Atlanta, Secret Service Shooter Study, Australia National Security Legislation, and More 3/29/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyAtlanta, Georgia is still struggling with a crippling cyberattack that locked up the municipal government via a ransomware attack carried out last week. The city's 8,000 employees were able to use their computers again earlier this week, but citizens could not use the online portal to report issues or pay tickets, and the free Wi-Fi at the world's busiest airport was still inaccessible, according to the New York Times. The group that carried out the attack is known as SamSam, which is notorious for its careful selection of victims, the ability to lock up their most sensitive information, and unusually high ransoms—about $50,000 in bitcoin. It's unclear how Atlanta will handle the system freeze—either through paying the ransom or unlocking the information themselves.The U.S. Secret Service conducted an analysis of school and public shooters in America, finding that the shooters often dealt with mental illness and had perceived grievances that led them to commit the act. Almost three quarters of assailants showed signs of trouble before they carried out the shootings, often carrying out suspicious communications, the analysis found. In the report, more than 60 percent of assailants suffered from mental illness, and about a quarter of them had been previously prescribed psychiatric medications. The full report will be released today.Australia's government has passed new legislation that strengthens protection of offshore involvement and critical infrastructure against national security threats. The electricity, gas, ports, and water sectors that often work with foreign interests are more vulnerable to espionage, sabotage, and coercion, and the bill aims to give the government a larger role in protecting them. Ministers will be able to direct companies to take—or avoid—actions that would affect national security.In other news, civil rights groups are suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over concerns of targeted surveillance. British counterterrorism police say the former Russian spy and his daughter who were poisoned were exposed to the nerve agent on their front door. Ecuador has curbed Julian Assange's Internet access inside the London embassy. And at least 68 people were killed in a prison fire during a riot in Venezuela.