Cyberattack Targeted Critical Infrastructure’s Safety System, FCC Repeals Net Neutrality, Mexico Passes Drug War Bill

​​A recent cyberattack that targeted the safety system of a critical infrastructure facility and resulted in a halt of plant operations was likely carried out by hackers working for a nation-state. Cybersecurity firm FireEye revealed the attack on Triconex industrial safety technology from Schneider Electric SE in a disclosure released yesterday. "Schneider confirmed that the incident had occurred and that it had issued a security alert to users of Triconex, which cyber experts said is widely used in the energy industry, including at nuclear facilities, and oil and gas plants," Reuters reports.



The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repealed net neutrality provisions that prohibited broadband providers from charging for higher-quality service or content or blocking access to content. The repeal also removed regulations that treated Internet service delivery like a utility. "We are helping consumers and promoting competition," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, according to The New York Times. "Broadband providers will have more incentive to build networks, especially to underserved areas." Critics, however, said that the repeal will hurt consumers and hinder innovation.



Mexico's Senate passed legislation that would establish the military's role in battling drug gangs, sparking protests from human rights advocates concerned about armed forces abuses. The Law of Internal Security will now move to the Mexican Congress's lower house, where it is expected to pass.



Forty-two bipartisan U.S. lawmakers are calling for hearings on workplace sexual harassment in the national security community. "If Congress does nothing, we send a dangerous message that we are indifferent to the inexcusable challenges women in the national security workforce endure," according to the letter requesting the hearing that was obtained by TIME. The call for a hearing comes after da #MeTooNatSec letter was published that said current and former federal officials had experienced sexual assault or harassment, or knew someone who had.



Public trust in the U.S. government is almost at a historic low, with a 15 percent decline in positive evaluations of government response to natural disasters, a new Pew Research Center poll finds. "With a new president in the White House, the lower ratings for the federal government's performance are driven largely by Democrats, who are much more negative today than they were two years ago," according to Pew.



James Alex Fields, who is accused of driving a vehicle into a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors increased the charge, from second-degree murder, after presenting surveillance video and other evidence against Fields. "Authorities say the 20-year-old, described by a former teacher as having a keen interest in Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, drove his speeding car into a group of counter-protestors the day of the Unite the Right rally that drew hundreds of white nationalists from around the country," The Guardian reports.

