Court-Refuses-Travel-Ban,-Disclosure-Rule-Repealed,-and-Nuclear-Projects-Lack-Scrutiny Court Refuses to Reinstate Travel Ban, U.S. Congress Repeals Disclosure Law, and Nuclear Projects Lack Scrutiny 2/6/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyA federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate U.S. President Trump's executive order banning certain immigrants and refugees from entering the United States, according to the Quartz. The ruling was in response to the Trump Administration request to reinstate the ban while it complies with an order by a federal judge in Seattle, requiring that the administration present their information supporting the travel ban by today's deadline. According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is no longer enforcing the executive order. Reuters reports that nearly 100 technology firms, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft are filing a legal brief opposing the executive order claiming that it "inflicts significant harm on American businesses." The U.S. Congress has approved a bill that would repeal an existing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule requiring that oil and gas companies disclose their payments to foreign governments, even for items such as production rights, permits, and taxes. The FCPA Blog reports that the SEC rule was passed to prevent companies from passing off bribes as legitimate business expenses. Affected companies claimed that it stymied global competition. The bill will now be sent to President Trump for his approval. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released a report on the efforts of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration's (NNSA) office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation (DNN). The GAO investigated the efficacy of the two research and development projects overseen by DNN. The 511 projects were allocated more than $1.1. billion. However, GAO could not report on the projects because NNSA does not track or document the success or failure of the projects. The GAO recommended that the NNSA document project reports and establish common templates.