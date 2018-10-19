Convicted Preacher Released From Prison, Trump Changes Mind On Khashoggi, DOJ Launches Investigation Into Church Abuse, And

​British authorities released a radical Islamist preacher who was convicted two years ago of inspiring support for the Islamic State and a threat to public safety. Anjem Choudary, 51, was released in London, moved to a probation hostel, and placed under strict control for his travel and use of the Internet. “For the remainder of his sentence, he will be barred from leaving London, using the Internet without permission, speaking to children, organizing meetings, and attending certain mosques,” according to The New York Times. “He will also be restricted to one phone call a day, which will be monitored by counterterrorism officials, and he will be permitted to interact only with people approved by the authorities.”​



U.S. President Donald Trump now says he believes intelligence reports that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. Trump said if Saudi Arabia is responsible for Khashoggi’s death, the consequences will​ be “very severe,” NPR reports. Khashoggi disappeared two weeks ago after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The Turkish government claims that individuals, at the direction of Saudi authorities, interrogated, killed, and dismembered Khashoggi at the consulate. As the crisis continues to evolve, Saudi King Salman has felt the need to get involved—including sending one of his most trusted aides to Istanbul.



The U.S. Department of Justice is launching an investigation of child sex abuse in Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic Church. “In what is thought to be the first-ever such inquiry into the church’s clergy sex-abuse scandal, authorities have issued subpoenas to look into possible violations of the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute,” NPR reports.



Gun policy continues to be divisive in America, but some proposals are drawing bipartisan support, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center. It found that most Republicans and Democrats—89 percent of each—say mentally ill people should not be allowed to purchase firearms. Majorities in both parties also were in support of preventing people on federal watch lists from buying guns and making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks.

