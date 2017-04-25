Controversial Statue Removal in NOLA, Uber Tracked Users, Robbery of the Century, and More

Workers in New Orleans are dismantling controversial statues around town at night, with workers wearing masks while surrounded by snipers guarding them. The four Confederate-era monuments, including one honoring a white supremacist group that fought against reintegration, are being removed after years of legal fighting. The decision to remove them was contentious, causing death threats against the contractors to pour in. Personnel wore flak jackets and helmets during the removal of the first statue Sunday night. The schedule for removing the remaining statues is being kept a secret.



Rideshare app Uber is once again in hot water after it was revealed that it tracked iPhones even after the app was deleted The New York Times reports. The company went out of its way to hide the app’s lingering access on iPhones. In a practice called fingerprinting, Uber identified individual devices with a unique piece of code, allowing the device to be identified even after the app was erased. Uber did this in an effort to stop drivers from creating multiple accounts. Uber also geofenced Apple’s headquarters in California, hiding the fingerprinting from Apple employees, until Apple CEO Tim Cook called out the company and threatened to remove it from the app store.

