Congress Reacts to Student Walkouts, NIST Physical Security Concerns, and More

​Students across America called for more stringent gun control measures during a nationwide walkout a month after the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Protests lasted about 17 minutes—one minute for each person killed in the massacre—and consisted of both memorials and pleas for action from Congress. An estimated 185,000 people were expected to join the walkout from 3,100 schools, according to NBC News. While some schools encouraged the protest, others warned students they would be punished for participating—which didn’t seem to stop crowds from gathering. However, in South Carolina, the younger sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof​ was charged after she brought ​​marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife to ​her high school the day of the protest.

Later in the day, the House of Representatives passed a measure that authorizes $50 million per year for grants to fund training and other initiatives to enhance school safety. Meanwhile, earlier this week—amidst discussion of arming teachers—a school resource officer accidentally fired his weapon at a middle school in Virginia, and a California teacher injured three students after his gun went off during a lesson on gun safety.



The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) influences security programs and background check processes for public and private sector organizations alike—but its own physical security could be improved, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. Onsite NIST staff tend to be unaware of their responsibilities when it comes to physical security due in part to a lack of effective communication, GAO notes. During its research for the report, GAO agents were able to gain unauthorized access to various areas at both of NIST’s campuses. NIST also lacks a sound risk assessment methodology, partially because it was not required in existing policy. Read the GAO’s full report and recommendations here.

