Comey Firing Fallout Continues, Trump Signs Cybersecurity EO, Researchers Warn Of Keyloggers In HP Devices, And More

​The fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey continues as new accounts emerge about how the decision to fire Comey was made. In an interview with NBC, Trump said he was prepared to fire the director—even before receiving suggestions to do so from U.S. Department of Justice officials, as the White House had previously claimed. "And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story,'" Trump said. "It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won." The White House had also claimed that Comey had lost support of rank-and-file FBI agents, and that was part of the reason he was terminated. In his first appearance as acting FBI director before Congress, however, Andrew McCabe contradicted this claim and said, "Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does."



Trump signed his long-awaited cybersecurity executive order yesterday afternoon, which aims to overhaul the government's networks and protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks. "The directive, which drew largely favorable​ reviews from cyber experts and industry groups, also lays out goals to develop a more robust cyber deterrence strategy, in part by forging strong cooperation with U.S. allies in cyberspace," according to Reuters.



Researchers warned that HP is selling laptop and tablet models with keystroke loggers that store keystrokes in an unencrypted file on the hard drive, Arstechnica reports. The warning was first published in an advisory by a Switzerland-based security consulting firm, which explained that the keylogger is part of a device driver that's included in HP devices. "One of the device driver components is MicTray64.exe, an executable file that allows the driver to respond when a user presses special keys," according to Arstechnica. "It turns out that the file sends all keystrokes to a debugging interface or writes them to a log file available on the computer's C drive."



Italian police are investigating a small bomb blast at a post office in Rome that authorities believe may have been a "demonstrative act, showing that it could be done," instead of an explosion to cause harm, The Guardian reports. No one was injured in the blast, and similar explosions have occurred in Rome and other cities in recent years.



The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 1,378 people across the United States in the past few weeks as part of its largest anti-gang crackdown in history. Of those arrested, officials said 1,098 people were arrested on criminal charges and the rest involved state crimes. "Let me be clear that these violent criminal street gangs are the biggest threat facing our communities," said ICE acting director Thomas D. Homan. "We are not done."



A major threat to U.S. security and democracy might be the government's lack of tech literacy, according to a new report by WIRED. "It takes a multi-pronged, concerted approach, with smart internal policies, federal legislation, tech savvy diplomats, and a willingness to realize information security is a critical skill for the defense of the nation—all of which is incredibly difficult to achieve even when a government is functioning well," according to WIRED.

