Comey Firing Fallout, Minnesota Measles Outbreak, CBP Hazing, and More

Washington, D.C. is still reeling from FBI Director James Comey’s sudden firing by President Trump two days ago. It was revealed yesterday that last week, Comey sought more resources from the U.S. Department of Justice for the FBI investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The timing of the request and subsequent firing has many wondering whether Trump was attempting to nix the investigation into his campaign, although the president insists he let Comey go due to his poor handling of the investigations into candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Comey’s role in Washington isn’t complete, though—he has been invited to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week in a closed meeting.



A measles outbreak in Minnesota is the largest in three decades and the state is asking the Department of Health for $5 million to combat the disease. Over the past month, 51 cases of measles have been reported, the majority by people who have not had the vaccination. Measles is incredibly infectious and the virus can linger in an environment even after the infected individual leaves. The disease also requires expensive follow-up for each patient. The state’s health department has deployed 70 staff to investigate 8,000 potential cases, costing more than $200,000 in the first three weeks alone.

