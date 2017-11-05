Comey Firing Fallout, Minnesota Measles Outbreak, CBP Hazing, and More Comey Firing Fallout, Minnesota Measles Outbreak, CBP Hazing, and More 5/11/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyWashington, D.C. is still reeling from FBI Director James Comey’s sudden firing by President Trump two days ago. It was revealed yesterday that last week, Comey sought more resources from the U.S. Department of Justice for the FBI investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The timing of the request and subsequent firing has many wondering whether Trump was attempting to nix the investigation into his campaign, although the president insists he let Comey go due to his poor handling of the investigations into candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Comey’s role in Washington isn’t complete, though—he has been invited to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week in a closed meeting. A measles outbreak in Minnesota is the largest in three decades and the state is asking the Department of Health for $5 million to combat the disease. Over the past month, 51 cases of measles have been reported, the majority by people who have not had the vaccination. Measles is incredibly infectious and the virus can linger in an environment even after the infected individual leaves. The disease also requires expensive follow-up for each patient. The state’s health department has deployed 70 staff to investigate 8,000 potential cases, costing more than $200,000 in the first three weeks alone. Alarming reports of hazing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Newark Airport have emerged, including a so-called “rape table” where rookie agents were duct taped down and abused. Three customs agents came forward to report the years-long abuse, which is being inspected by the DHS Inspector General. Whistleblowers report that veteran agents would take new officers to a secure conference room in the airport. Although the room is monitored by security cameras, agents would turn the lights off, tape the new officials to the table, and grope and torment them while blasting music. In other news, a second Confederate monument was removed secretly early yesterday morning in New Orleans in the midst of protests. North Korea seeks the extradition of anyone involved in a supposed CIA-backed plot to kill Kim Jong-Un. President Trump’s inquiry into the criminal activities of 50,000 Haitians living in America under a temporary protected status after the devastating 2010 earthquake is raising fears they will be deported. The U.K.’s Labour Party election manifesto was leaked to the media. Two bodies have been found floating in waters of Central Park in New York, but officials don’t suspect foul play. Bots are spamming the Federal Communications Commission website with fake anti-net neutrality comments. An 11-year-old girl died after falling off a water ride at a U.K. theme park. And the drawn-out death of a 19-year-old fraternity pledge was captured on state-of-the-art surveillance cameras in the fraternity house and will be used as evidence in charges against 18 other students.