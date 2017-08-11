Church Security Debate, DHS Administration Vulnerabilities, Las Vegas Security, Facility Guards Arrested Church Security Debate, DHS Administration Vulnerabilities, Las Vegas Security, Facility Guards Arrested 11/8/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyAfter one of the nation's deadliest mass shootings unfolded on their doorstep, pastors and parishioners around the tiny Texas hamlet of Sutherland Springs have begun asking whether guns have a rightful place inside their houses of worship, Reuters reports. It is a debate that is echoing across the United States as security experts and some politicians ask churches to consider a wide range of enhanced measures to thwart tragedies like Sunday's deadly rampage at the First Baptist Church.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has key vulnerabilities in administration and oversight that could leave the agency open to fraud and pose threats to national security and public safety, according to a series of reports issued in recent weeks by the department's inspector general. The problems range from miscommunications on immigration to oversight failures at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and a skyrocketing backlog of asylum applications that could present a "significant risk to national security and public safety," the inspector general found. Organizers of the first major outdoor festival to be held on the Las Vegas Strip since last month's mass shooting are moving key events and ramping up security in an effort to keep participants and spectators safe while creating an upbeat atmosphere. Next weekend's Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon, where bands play on stages at regular intervals along the 26.2-mile route, had been slated to kick off with a starting-line concert by the Goo Goo Dolls playing at the same grounds as the Route 91 Harvest music festival where a gunman killed 58 and injured at least 500. The band will now play the night before the race at a different location, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.Four security officers at a government facility were arrested Tuesday after allegedly demanding payouts from other guards in exchange for passing marks on their mandatory weapons re-certifications, the Washington Post reported. A Prince George's County grand jury last week indicted four employees of North American Security on several counts including theft, extortion, and conspiracy in connection with the scam, which ran over a three-year period starting in 2014, according to John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office. The company is contracted to provide security for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building in Silver Spring, Maryland.