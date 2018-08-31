China Using LinkedIn To Target Americans, Far Right Shows Resurgence In Germany, 3D Printed Gun Blueprints To Be Sold

​Chinese espionage agencies are using LinkedIn accounts to recruit Americans with access to U.S. government and commercial secrets, said U.S. Counter-Intelligence Chief William Evanina in an exclusive for Reuters. Evanina said the "Chinese campaign includes contacting thousands of LinkedIn members at a time, but he declined to say how many fake accounts U.S. intelligence had discovered, how many Americans may have been contacted, and how much success China has had in the recruitment drive."



A recent demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany, showed the resurgence of the nation's far-right who chased down bystanders as outnumbered police officers stood by. "A Syrian refugee and father of two, Anas al-Nahlawie, watched horrified from a friend's fourth-floor balcony," The New York Times report. "They were hunting in packs for immigrants just like him, he said: 'Like wolves.'" The demonstration took place over two days after news broke that an Iraqi and a Syrian asylum seeker were suspects in a knife attack that resulted in the death of a German man on Sunday.



An injunction prevents Cody Wilson from sharing blueprints of 3-D printed guns online for free, but the founder of Defense Distributed announced this week that he will begin selling the plans instead to U.S. citizens. "The current injunction came after a last-ditch effort to ban the plans, but was never the optimal way to prevent 3-D printed gun proliferation," according to WIRED. "To do that will require legislation, state or federal, expressly forbidding the downloading and sharing of DIY blueprints, as well as the actual printing of plastic guns."



A Greyhound bus carrying 49 people crashed on a New Mexico interstate, killing at least seven people and injuring numerous more. "New Mexico State Police said the semi-trailer blew out a tire, crossed the median into oncoming traffic, and collided with the bus on Interstate 40 near Thoreau, about 100 miles west-northwest of Albuquerque," NBC News reports.

