China Information Controls, NATO Convey Targeted, Dutch Guarding ATMs

At least eight civilians were killed early Wednesday in a suicide attack against a military convoy, which was near the U.S. embassy and NATO compound in Kabul, Afghanistan . According to a spokesman for the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, the coalition convoy was targeted by an improvised explosive device at about 8 a.m. local time. Three U.S. Army soldiers sustained non-life threatening wounds, and at least 22 civilians suffered injuries. An investigation of the attack, still in its early stages, indicates that the Haqqani network is behind the bombing.