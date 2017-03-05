China Information Controls, NATO Convey Targeted, Dutch Guarding ATMs China Information Controls, NATO Convoy Targeted, Dutch Guarding ATMs 5/3/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyChina is tightening its rules for online news as censors try to control a flood of information spread through instant-messaging apps, blogs and other media sources that are proliferating across the country. The rules announced Tuesday will require online publishers to obtain government licenses and block foreign or private companies from investing in online news services or directly disseminating news. Chinese news outlets will have to undergo a security review before working with foreign companies, according to a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, the agency charged with enforcing the rules, which take effect June 1.At least eight civilians were killed early Wednesday in a suicide attack against a military convoy, which was near the U.S. embassy and NATO compound in Kabul, Afghanistan. According to a spokesman for the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, the coalition convoy was targeted by an improvised explosive device at about 8 a.m. local time. Three U.S. Army soldiers sustained non-life threatening wounds, and at least 22 civilians suffered injuries. An investigation of the attack, still in its early stages, indicates that the Haqqani network is behind the bombing. A bank in the Netherlands is employing security guards to protect its ATMs from being blown up by thieves. Rabobank said it was taking the measure to protect the buildings above the cashpoints, many of which are apartment blocks that house people. Last year 79 ATMs were blown up in the Netherlands, and criminals around the world have turned to forcing ATMs open with explosives and sometimes vehicles.