China Increases Defense Intelligence Gathering, United States To House Detained Children At Military Bases, Flood Waters

​​China is stepping up its methods of defense intelligence gathering on the United States, including a recent breach of a U.S. Navy contractor. The contractor provides services for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. Chinese hackers reportedly breached the contractor, stealing data about sumbarines and undersea weapons technology. "Attacks in the last few months originating from China have also targeted U.S. satellite and geospatial imaging firms, and an array of telecoms," WIRED reports. "The incidents highlight the clandestine but incessant hacking campaigns that continue reliably between the U.S. and China."



The United States is moving forward with plans to house as many as 20,000 migrant children on military bases, according to the Pentagon. Exactly how the shelters will be used remains unclear, however, as officials struggle to carry out U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order requiring immigrant families be kept together after being apprehended at the border. "It was unclear whether the military housing would also house the parents of children in migrant families that have been detained, and officials at the White House, the Defense Department, and the Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday that they could not provide details," according to The New York Times.



Authorities rescued people in Texas and Montana who were stranded due to massive flooding in both regions. Helicopters came to the aid of 140 people, some trapped at a religious school in Montana after a record snowfall and melt is causing flooding and others in southwest Texas. "Thunderstorms have moved across Texas this week also have brought heavy rains to areas that less than a year ago were hit by flooding from Hurricane Harvey, including the Corpus Christi area and the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, east of Houston," NBC News reports.



East Pittsburgh erupted into a second night of protests as residents took to the streets over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy. "Antwon Rose Jr. was shot by an East Pittsburgh officer Tuesday seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video and posted on Facebook by a bystander," according to CBS News. "Police had stopped the car he was riding in as part of an investigation into an earlier shooting."

