Chile Begins Much-Needed Cyber Update, U.S. Border Security Woes, Clinton Investigation Report, and More

Chile is reassessing its cybersecurity regulations—which have not been updated since 1993—following a recent cyberattack on a national bank chain that allowed hackers to steal $10 million from the system. Authorities and the Ministry of Finance met to assess the attack and figure out how to prevent similar ones from happening in the future. Hackers planted malware as a decoy, which prevented the bank’s system from functioning properly. This allowed them to conduct fake fraudulent transactions and transfer funds to a bank in Hong Kong. The breach was detected quickly, and the bank disconnected some 9,000 computers across the country in order to minimize the impact. Only four of the transactions were completed successfully, and officials say that the security protocol prevented further loss of client data and funds. Going forward, Chile is going to request advice from an international organization to identify ways to bring systems up to a national standard, and will review the country’s cybersecurity regulatory framework.



Controversy at the United States’ border security enforcement practices has sparked in recent weeks after the Trump administration has enforced the separation of immigrant children from their parents. Reporters for the first time were shown one of the holding facilities for minor immigrants in South Texas and reported on it extensively, describing the former department store that now holds 1,500 children that sleep five to a room. Protests against the separation policy have been held across the nation yesterday and today, and experts are calling for international organizations to get involved. And with the increasing tension between U.S. and Canada comes a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security declaration that it will strengthen security along the border between the two countries to combat terrorism and facilitate travel and trade.

