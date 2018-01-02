Cape Town Water Crisis, Drones at the Olympics, FEMA Staying in Puerto Rico, and More Cape Town Water Crisis, Drones at the Olympics, FEMA Staying in Puerto Rico, and More 2/1/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyCape Town in South Africa is facing a serious water crisis prompting police and military to plan on securing water collection sites if the city’s water runs out. The drought is affecting the city’s four million residents, who are being asked to use no more than 50 liters of water a day to avoid “Day Zero”—the day projected to fall in April when the city will have to turn off most water taps. The city’s explosive population growth, combined with several years of drought that has withered reservoirs, has led to the impending crisis. If officials do have to cut off water, certain areas would be exempted, including hospitals, key economic and industrial areas, and densely-populated areas with a higher risk of disease, ABC News reports. Security forces would guard 200 water collection points, but already some retailers are suspected of bottling and selling municipal water.One new security feature to look for at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea are drone-catching drones The unmanned aerial vehicles will cast nets over any unexpected drones that approach the Olympic grounds. Security teams have also been practicing shooting down drones, which officials say could carry bombs or other dangerous material, Quartz reports. This is not South Korea’s first foray into drone warfare—it recently announced a combat unit of weaponized drones that could be used in a possible conflict with North Korea. The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reversed its decision to withdraw aid from Puerto Rico The transition of aid responsibility from FEMA to the Puerto Rican government had previously been slated for today, but a FEMA spokesperson told NPR the date has been pushed out and the aid organization will continue to provide emergency food and water. The decision came after lawmakers voiced concerns and the Puerto Rican government said it had not been told of the plan. A chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican officials crashed into a garbage truck in Virginia yesterday killing one of the truck’s passengers and critically injuring another. No lawmakers were hurt. While the cause of the crash hasn’t been revealed, it occurred at a train crossing intersection where the lights and crossing arms appeared to be functional. In other news, five more mass graves of Rohingya Muslims have been found in Myanmar, signaling a genocide that the country’s government refuses to acknowledge. San Francisco plans to clear convictions of almost 5,000 people who had been charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The mayor of Nashville revealed that she had an affair with the former head of her security detail but plans to remain in office. Entrepreneur discusses the three largest cybersecurity threats to small businesses. The Kentucky high school where two students were killed in a shooting last week is upping its security practices. What can blockchain—the technology behind Bitcoin—do for supply chain management? Peru’s authorities are planning to increase surveillance around the famous Nazca Lines after a rig driver unwittingly plowed into the site. And website OZY released a feature on Chicago’s school chief safety and security officer.