Cape Town Water Crisis, Drones at the Olympics, FEMA Staying in Puerto Rico, and More

​​Cape Town in South Africa is facing a serious water crisis prompting police and military to plan on securing water collection sites if the city’s water runs out. The drought is affecting the city’s four million residents, who are being asked to use no more than 50 liters of water a day to avoid “Day Zero”—the day projected to fall in April when the city will have to turn off most water taps. The city’s explosive population growth, combined with several years of drought that has withered reservoirs, has led to the impending crisis. If officials do have to cut off water, certain areas would be exempted, including hospitals, key economic and industrial areas, and densely-populated areas with a higher risk of disease, ABC News reports. Security forces would guard 200 water collection points, but already some retailers are suspected of bottling and selling municipal water.​



One new security feature to look for at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea are drone-catching drones The unmanned aerial vehicles will cast nets over any unexpected drones that approach the Olympic grounds. Security teams have also been practicing shooting down drones, which officials say could carry bombs or other dangerous material, Quartz reports. This is not South Korea’s first foray into drone warfare—it recently announced a combat unit of weaponized drones that could be used in a possible conflict with North Korea.



The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reversed its decision to withdraw aid from Puerto Rico The transition of aid responsibility from FEMA to the Puerto Rican government had previously been slated for today, but a FEMA spokesperson told NPR the date has been pushed out and the aid organization will continue to provide emergency food and water. The decision came after lawmakers voiced concerns and the Puerto Rican government said it had not been told of the plan.

