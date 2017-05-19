Cannes film festival security, Saudi Arabia's new defense company, Facebook quizzes, Trump's overseas trip, and more Cannes Film Festival Security, Saudi Arabia's new defense company, Facebook quizzes, Trump's overseas trip, and more 5/19/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyAs France remains under an elevated threat level following a series of terrorist incidents, local authorities have ramped up security around the Cannes film festival. Among the measures introduced are an increase in armed police and military personnel and an antidrone system. A perimeter is being enforced in the waters around the city, and a no-fly zone has been introduced for private aircraft.Saudi Arabia announced the creation of a new national military industries company that is wholly owned by the government. It will initially manufacture products and provide services across four business units: air systems, land systems, weapons, and defense electronics. The company will establish companies through joint ventures with global original equipment manufacturers, as well as cooperating with local military companies. Seemingly innocent Facebook quizzes may be setting people up to be hacked. The quizzes sometimes ask for personal information—such as a pet’s name or an old address—to generate things such as a porn name or NASCAR name. Cyberexperts believe that criminals may craft some of the quizzes to harvest information.U.S. President Donald Trump will take his first overseas trip as president next week, and the advance security preparations for the trip are underway. Among the precautions for the president as he visits Jerusalem and Bethlehem is a bombproof, poison gas-proof, and bulletproof hotel room designed to withstand the collapse of the entire building, according to NBC News.In other news, security software designed to prevent bank fraud has been fooled by a BBC reporter and his nonidentical twin. In Madison, Wisconsin, a community response team made up of trained civilians was sent to its first crime scene to help a man who had been wounded in a shooting. And a kangaroo is helping fight crime in the Australian outback.