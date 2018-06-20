Canadian Marijuana Bill, DHS Secretary Criticized, Escaped Inmates Recaptured, Supply Chain Security Canadian Marijuana Bill, DHS Secretary Criticized, Escaped Inmates Recaptured, and more 6/20/2018 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyCanada's Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that will make the country the first major economy to legalize recreational marijuana use, The New York Times reports. The bill, which was approved by the House of Commons on Monday, goes next to the governor-general, the representative of Queen Elizabeth, as a formality. Once it is formally approved, the legislation is expected to create a multibillion dollar industry, with Canada joining Uruguay in allowing its citizens on a national level to use marijuana without fear of arrest.A group of Congressional Democrats is pushing for U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to step down, with such calls growing after two heated press appearances on when she declined to apologize for the Trump administration's family separation practices and falsely blamed Congress for originating the policy. More than 10 Democrats have called for Nielsen to resign, including Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein of California, Vox reports.Wisconsin officials have located two escaped inmates who had been missing from a minimum security prison. Dane County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers from the area searched an area along the Wisconsin River near Mazomanie Tuesday afternoon for two inmates, officials said. A Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesman said Monday morning that James Heather and Alexander Weinmann had escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center. Heather and Weinmann are now in the custody of the Dane County Sheriff's Office, News 3 television reports.A new bipartisan Senate bill looks to help the federal government to evaluate supply chain risks with an eye to making sure the government buys secure tech. The Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018 from Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and James Lankford (R-OK) would establish a new senior cadre of supply chain specialists to monitor the technology acquisition pipeline for cybersecurity threats. The bill also invests the government with new authorities to take action to mitigate risks, FCW.com reports.