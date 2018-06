Canadian Marijuana Bill, DHS Secretary Criticized, Escaped Inmates Recaptured, Supply Chain Security

​​Canada's Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that will make the country the first major economy to legalize recreational marijuana use, The New York Times reports. The bill, which was approved by the House of Commons on Monday, goes next to the governor-general, the representative of Queen Elizabeth, as a formality. Once it is formally approved, the legislation is expected to create a multibillion dollar industry, with Canada joining Uruguay in allowing its citizens on a national level to use marijuana without fear of arrest.