Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Testifies, North Korea-China Visit Speculation, Pennsylvania School Security Firestorm, a

The whistleblower at the heart of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal testified to British lawmakers that "the data analysis firm absolutely did use Facebook data to influence politics," TheStreet reports. Christopher Wylie, a former employee of the data firm, was the first to bring light to the fact that Cambridge Analytica was using data from 50 million users on the social media platform to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "Wylie explained to the British Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that University of Cambridge professor Aleksandr Kogan and his company, Global Science Research (GSR), handed over data it harvested to Cambridge Analytica through an app that required a Facebook login," according to the article. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for any role Facebook played in the scandal, but declined an invitation to appear before U.K. lawmakers.



A mystery train snaked its way out of Beijing this morning, leading many to speculate that North Korean leader Kim Jon Ung was aboard for a secret meeting with Chinese leaders. Sources tell Bloomberg that the train was, in fact, carrying Kim, which would make it his first known trip outside North Korea since he came to power in 2011. Chinese officials currently say they have no information about a visit from the leader or a train that carried him into the country. One expert cites the visit as a productive opportunity between the two powerful Asian countries. '"North Korea is often perceived as an ungrateful junior brother, but recent tensions and increased nuclear and missile capabilities mean China's taking this seriously and doesn't want to be left out of the process," says Melissa Hanham, researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, in Monterey, California.



A U.S. school district in Pennsylvania is increasing its armed security presence after coming under fire for providing students with stones, USA Today reports. Last week, the district placed five-gallon buckets of river stones throughout classrooms for students to potentially protect themselves against active assailant attacks David Helsel, superintendent of Blue Mountain School District in Orwigsburg, wrote yesterday on the organization's website that "Starting tomorrow and into the near future, we have arranged for additional armed security for our buildings. We will continue to reevaluate this situation moving forward." Helsel insists that a social media firestorm misrepresented the district's overall plans for dealing with school shootings, and that the district abides by best practices including lockdown drills and ALICE Training Institute Guidelines to protect its students. According to the article, "Helsel has repeatedly stressed that the stones are a 'last resort.'"

