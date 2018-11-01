CES Trade Show Loses Power, Taiwan’s Police Give Away Infected Devices, Overland Park Police Privatize Crossing Guards, and

Wednesday morning, the power failed in a main hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center where The Consumer Technology Association's CES global trade show was taking place, sending thousands of vendors and visitors outdoors or to other venues. The darkened hall houses booths from some of tech's biggest companies, including LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Intel, and Sony. Record-breaking rains hit Las Vegas on Tuesday, leading to flooding and the closing of some major booths. "A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility's transformers," the CTA, Las Vegas Visitor and Convention Authority, and NV Energy said in a joint statement. After close to two hours without power, electricity was restored and the areas that had been evacuated reopened, according to USA Today.



At an event highlighting a government's cybercrime crackdown, Taiwan's national police agency distributed 54 flash drives that contained malware, reports the BBC. The virus, which can steal personal data and has been linked to fraud, was added inadvertently, it said. The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) apologized for the error and blamed the mishap on a third-party contractor. About 250 flash drives were given out at the expo, which was hosted by Taiwan's Presidential Office. All the drives were manufactured in China but the CIB ruled out state-sponsored espionage, saying that the bug had originated from a Taiwan-based supplier. It said a single employee at the firm had transferred data onto 54 of the drives to "test their storage capacity," infecting them in the process. The malware, identified as the XtbSeDuA.exe program, was designed to collect personal data and transmit it to a Polish IP address which then bounces it to unidentified servers. The CIB said it had been used by a cyber-fraud ring uncovered by Europol in 2015.



Police in Overland Park, Kansas, will hire a private security company to man school crossings later this month, according to the local Fox News affiliate. Using private crossing guards frees up police officers for other duties, according to Police Officer John Lacy. Although Overland Park Police will not be in control of services, it will review each and every hire. All City Management Services, the private company hired, will retain all current crossing guards and give them a pay raise.

