British Couple Exposed To Nerve Agent, Wives And Children Of ISIS Fighters Detained, Tech Companies Accused Of Noncomplianc

​​A British couple was exposed to the same nerve agent that was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. The couple—thought to be Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess—were found unconscious in Wiltshire and are in critical condition. “Police say no-one else has presented with the same symptoms,” according to the BBC. “There was ‘nothing in their background’ to suggest the pair were targeted.”



More than 2,000 women and children are being detained in camps in northern Syria, many families of men who went to fight for the Islamic State and have since been killed. “Their home countries do not want them back, fearing they could spread radical Islamist ideology,” The New York Times reports. “The Kurdish authorities that administer this stateless war zone do not want them either, and say it is not their job to indefinitely detain citizens of other countries.”



A European consumer group says privacy policies from technology companies are not fully compliant with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect in May. The group highlighted U.S. tech firms Facebook, Google, and Amazon, alongside 11 other companies. “A little over a month after the GDPR became applicable, many privacy policies may not meet the standard of the law,” said Monique Goyens, BEUC’s director general, in an interview with The Guardian. “This is very concerning. It is key that enforcement authorities take a close look at this.”



Wildfire season is underway, and fires have already broken out in the U.S. states of Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, and California. WIRED takes an in-depth look at how firefighters are fighting the blazes, including by using fire itself. “Sometimes, the best way to fight fire is, yes, with fire,” WIRED says. “A controlled burn can eat up the fuel the main fire needs to advance. By creating an area of ‘black,’ or burned out ground, firefighters can control where the fire goes.”

