British Airways Travel Woes, Portland Train Stabbing, Kushner Tangled with Russians, and More

British Airways suffered a costly computer system malfunction over the holiday weekend that left more than 75,000 passengers stranded. The airline had to cancel all fights from Gatwick and Heathrow—Europe’s busiest airport—after a power surge disrupted its operations worldwide as well as its call centers and website, Reuters reports. The power supply issue was so strong that it shut down all flight, baggage, and communications systems—even the back-up systems. Under EU rules, British Airways will have to pay around $68 million in compensation, not including the cost of reimbursing passengers for hotel stays.



Two men are dead and one is still in a hospital after a white supremacist stabbed them on a train in Portland, Oregon on Friday. The suspect, 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian, was allegedly shouting anti-Muslim hate speech at two girls on the train, one of which was wearing a hijab. Three men stepped in to quell the confrontation and Christian stabbed them, killing a 23-year old recent graduate and a 53-year-old father and injuring a 21-year-old student. The suspect was caught a short time later and has been charged with aggravated murder, along with other charges. The FBI is investigating the attack as a hate crime. Portland’s mayor has asked officials to revoke permits for two upcoming rallies organized by conservative groups, noting that the city is still in mourning and “the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation.”

