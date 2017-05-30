British Airways Travel Woes, Portland Train Stabbing, Kushner Tangled with Russians, and More British Airways Travel Woes, Portland Train Stabbing, Kushner Tangled with Russians, and More 5/30/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyBritish Airways suffered a costly computer system malfunction over the holiday weekend that left more than 75,000 passengers stranded. The airline had to cancel all fights from Gatwick and Heathrow—Europe’s busiest airport—after a power surge disrupted its operations worldwide as well as its call centers and website, Reuters reports. The power supply issue was so strong that it shut down all flight, baggage, and communications systems—even the back-up systems. Under EU rules, British Airways will have to pay around $68 million in compensation, not including the cost of reimbursing passengers for hotel stays. Two men are dead and one is still in a hospital after a white supremacist stabbed them on a train in Portland, Oregon on Friday. The suspect, 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian, was allegedly shouting anti-Muslim hate speech at two girls on the train, one of which was wearing a hijab. Three men stepped in to quell the confrontation and Christian stabbed them, killing a 23-year old recent graduate and a 53-year-old father and injuring a 21-year-old student. The suspect was caught a short time later and has been charged with aggravated murder, along with other charges. The FBI is investigating the attack as a hate crime. Portland’s mayor has asked officials to revoke permits for two upcoming rallies organized by conservative groups, noting that the city is still in mourning and “the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation.”U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner discussed setting up a secret communications channel between Trump’s transition team and Russia with the country’s U.S. ambassador, The Washington Post reports. Kushner has been under investigation for previously-undisclosed interactions with Russians, and this most recent revelation was found through U.S. intercepts of Russian communications. The conversation took place in early December at Trump Tower, and previous national security adviser Michael Flynn was in attendance as well. In other news, the U.S. may expand its laptop ban to all incoming and outgoing international flights. A new bill would reward hacking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. ISIS carried out twin car bombings in Baghdad, killing at least 20 people in crowds preparing for the Ramadan fast. China’s first cybersecurity law may leave multinational companies vulnerable to regulatory enforcement and trade secret theft. Is the greatest threat to cybersecurity the cybersecurity industry itself? Switzerland may expand its fighter jet fleet by up to 70 planes. The Zika virus has made its way to India. And the drug diversion saga at Veteran Affairs hospitals continues.