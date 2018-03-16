Bridge Collapse Kills At Least Six, U.S. Accuses Russia Of Targeting Electric Grid, Teens Share School Threat Experiences

​​A pedestrian bridge​ at Florida International University in Miami collapsed over traffic on Thursday, killing at least six people and injuring 10 others. The bridge was undergoing a stress test—where workers were tightening its cables—when it collapsed, ABC News reports. “The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way to cross the busy six-lane road between the university campus and the community of Sweetwater, where many students live,” according to ABC.​



The U.S. government has gone on record to accuse Russia of remotely targeting the U.S. electric grid. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released details of Russia’s hacking efforts, and the Trump administration announced sanctions against Russia in response. “According to DHS, Russia accessed U.S. government networks by initially targeting with malware small commercial third-party networks that were less secure,” CNN reports.



In a new analysis of how schools handle threats, The New York Times reached out to more than 100 students to find out what its like to brace for a bomb or active shooter threat while in the classroom. “The thought of a possible shooting made me nauseous,” said Winifred Chung, who was a senior at Westview High School in San Diego when her school was threatened in 2017. “Our substitute teacher could not figure out how to lock the doors…all I could think was, ‘I can’t believe my biggest fear could possibly come true in this moment.’”



Prosecutors are preparing to take former South African President Jacob Zuma to trial on charges of​ corruption related to a 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) arms deal from the 1990s, Reuters reports.



The U.S. Border Patrol has made some progress deploying surveillance technology along the southwest border of the United States, but additional actions are needed to fully implement earlier suggestions by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). “For example, the Border Patrol has not yet used available data to determine the contribution of surveillance technologies to border security efforts,” GAO found in a recent audit.



Seven years after the Daiichi reactor meltdowns and explosions, Fukushima’s exclusion zones have become a repository for Japan’s hazardous nuclear waste. “Government proclamations regarding revitalization of the area in and around the exclusion zone intone about jobs but seem geared ominously toward a future with relatively few humans,” according to The Guardian.

