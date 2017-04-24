Border Wall Tied to U.S. Budget, Bus Attack Motive is Financial, Deadline Drug Gang Violence in Mexico, and More Border Wall Tied to U.S. Budget, Bus Attack Motive is Financial, Drug Gang Violence in Mexico, and More 4/24/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyOfficials speaking for U.S. President Trump are pressing lawmakers to leverage an impending budget deadline to gain funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The Washington Post. Without a budget agreement, the U.S. government will shut down on Friday. The cost of the border wall would be approximately $21.6 billion and would take more than three years to build. "The timing promises a week of high drama on the Hill," writes The Washington Post. "The Senate returns Monday night, and the House returns Tuesday from a two-week recess, leaving just three days when both chambers will be in session to wrangle out a funding agreement."The motive in the bus bombing of one of Germany's most popular football teams, Borussua Dortmund, was financial fraud according to an article in The Financial Times. The bomber purchased financial derivatives that would have paid off if the Borussia Dortmund club's share price had plummeted. The article noted that "from Borussia Dortmund there was surprise and disgust—and a realization that familiar pre-match routines would have to change."A spike in gang violence in Mexico left 35 dead over the weekend. According to Reuters, gang warfare has increased since the 2016 arrest of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who lead the Sinaloa cartel. "Violence in Mexico has risen to its worst since 2011," Reuters says. "In March [2017], there were 2020 recorded murders, the highest for any month since 2011, according to government data."In other news: Australia and China sign a treaty vowing not to launch or support cyber attacks designed to steal intellectual property; U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chief John Kelly said he does not know how to stop homegrown terrorists in the United States; and the Canadian government has made improvements to physical and operational security at passport offices in light of recent threats and attacks.