Border Wall Tied to U.S. Budget, Bus Attack Motive is Financial, Deadline Drug Gang Violence in Mexico, and More

Officials speaking for U.S. President Trump are pressing lawmakers to leverage an impending budget deadline to gain funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The Washington Post. Without a budget agreement, the U.S. government will shut down on Friday. The cost of the border wall would be approximately $21.6 billion and would take more than three years to build. "The timing promises a week of high drama on the Hill," writes The Washington Post. "The Senate returns Monday night, and the House returns Tuesday from a two-week recess, leaving just three days when both chambers will be in session to wrangle out a funding agreement."



The motive in the bus bombing of one of Germany's most popular football teams, Borussua Dortmund, was financial fraud according to an article in The Financial Times. The bomber purchased financial derivatives that would have paid off if the Borussia Dortmund club's share price had plummeted. The article noted that "from Borussia Dortmund there was surprise and disgust—and a realization that familiar pre-match routines would have to change."

