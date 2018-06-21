Border Policy Update, Tesla Employee Lawsuit, Active Shooter Behavior Report, and More Border Policy Update, Tesla Employee Lawsuit, Active Shooter Behavior Report, and More 6/21/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyU.S. President Donald Trump yesterday reversed his stance and signed an executive order that will halt the separation of children from their parents when they illegally enter the United States. After weeks of back-and-forth about responsibility for the zero-tolerance policy and insistence that the administration had no choice but to enforce it, the new policy will temporarily keep families in custody together and expedite their cases, the AP reports. However, lawmakers are questioning the legal complexities of the order, noting that a court ruling dictates that the federal government cannot hold children for more than 20 days. In the past, the entire family would be released if their case was not resolved in that time, but the stricter enforcement of the law may mean that parents will remain in detention and the children are released into foster care after the 20-day cap. In other immigration news, federal agents conducted its largest immigrant raid in recent history, arresting 146 undocumented employees at a meat processing plant. And immigrant children report allegations of abuse by guards at a Virginia detention center.An ex-employee of Tesla says that the company is suing him for being a whistleblower but Tesla says he hacked its system and stole company data. The lawsuit alleges that the 40-year-old employee, who had worked at a Tesla factory since last October, hacked its confidential and trade secret information and passed it on to third parties by placing software on its systems that would keep running even after he left the job. Tesla is seeking financial damages as well as the ability to search the employee’s computers, storage devices, email accounts, and mobile phone data. However, the employee told CNN that he wanted to make public problems he witnessed—more than a thousand damaged batteries being installed in cars, as well as the dangerous storage of scrap material. He also alleges that Tesla inflated the number of cars it’s made. The FBI released a new report on the behaviors of mass shooters, finding that most of them acquired guns legally and had no diagnosed mental health issues. With the number of active shooter incidents on the rise, the report expresses the importance of identifying patterns and root causes. Forty percent of attackers purchased firearms legally for the sole purpose of an an attack, while another 35 percent already legally owned weapons. The remaining 25 percent of attackers stole, borrowed, or illegally purchased a weapon. And while only 25 percent of gunmen had a diagnosed mental illness, more than 60 percent were experiencing stressors including depression, anxiety, or paranoia. In other news, a British hospital is in hot water after a report revealed that a physician overprescribed strong painkillers to elderly patients, leading to the deaths of more than 450. The man who organized the deadly white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia last year has his sights set on Washington, DC. The parents of a girl who committed suicide are suing the school district for failing to prevent bullying. Marijuana will be legal in Canada starting October 17. PayPal is upgrading its TLS protocol to ensure merchants and partners use HTTPS to connect with its servers. A 17-year-old black teenager who ran when police stopped his car was shot and killed by an officer who had been sworn in just hours earlier. Despite President Trump’s claim that crime in Germany is on the rise, it is at its lowest level since 1992, according to FiveThirtyEight. And the New York Police Department plans to stop arresting most people caught smoking marijuana in the city, 86 percent of whom are black or hispanic.