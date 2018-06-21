Border Policy Update, Tesla Employee Lawsuit, Active Shooter Behavior Report, and More

​U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday reversed his stance and signed an executive order that will halt the separation o​f c​hildren fro​m their parents when they illegally enter the United States. After weeks of back-and-forth about responsibility for the zero-tolerance policy and insistence that the administration had no choice but to enforce it, the new policy will temporarily keep families in custody together and expedite their cases, the AP reports. However, lawmakers are questioning the legal complexities of the order, noting that a court ruling dictates that the federal government cannot hold children for more than 20 days. In the past, the entire family would be released if their case was not resolved in that time, but the stricter enforcement of the law may mean that parents will remain in detention and the children are released into foster care after the 20-day cap. In other immigration news, federal agents conducted its largest immigrant raid in recent history, arresting 146 undocumented employees at a meat processing plant. And immigrant children report allegations of abuse by guards at a Virginia detention center.



An ex-employee of Tesla says that the company is suing him for being a whistleblower ​​but Tesla says he hacked its system and stole company data. The lawsuit alleges that the 40-year-old employee, who had worked at a Tesla factory since last October, hacked its confidential and trade secret information and passed it on to third parties by placing software on its systems that would keep running even after he left the job. Tesla is seeking financial damages as well as the ability to search the employee’s computers, storage devices, email accounts, and mobile phone data. However, the employee told CNN that he wanted to make public problems he witnessed—more than a thousand damaged batteries being installed in cars, as well as the dangerous storage of scrap material. He also alleges that Tesla inflated the number of cars it’s made.

