Border Patrol Agent Killed, Lazarus Hacking Group Strikes, Houses of Worship Security

A Texas border patrol agent has died from injuries sustained while on duty in southwest Texas, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency reported. "Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were responding to activity while on patrol in the Big Bend Sector, which runs along the US-Mexico border, and the partner reported they were both injured, the agency said. The agents were patrolling near Interstate 10, in the Van Horn station area of the sector," CNN reports, though UCBP would not say what type of activity he was responding to. U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express condolences and made a renewed call for a border wall. The FBI said it is investigating the incident.



The hacking group behind the cyberattack on Sony Pictures and the WannaCry ransomware attack has been linked to mobile malware discovered by McAfee. eWeek reports the Lazarus Group, "thought to be a nation-state adversary operating out of North Korea with government support," created a fake Bible-reading app targeting users in South Korea. Chief Scientist at McAfee Raj Samani says it's the first time the group has targeted mobile platforms. "While there have been only approximately 1,300 legitimate installations of the real app Samani noted that the number of malicious installs is currently unknown as is the number of potential victims," the article states.



Churches in the United States are rolling out new security protection measures in the wake of the mass shooting in Sutherland, Texas at a Baptist church that killed 26 people. News4Jax of Jacksonville, Florida reports several area churches are adding police protection, security guards, and bag checks. In Tellico Plains, Tennessee, a man accidentally discharged a handgun inside a church while talking discussing guns and churches. An active shooter situation was initially reported and schools were placed on lockdown. Two people were sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

