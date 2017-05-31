Bombing Kills At Least 80 In Kabul, Ariana Grande To Perform In Manchester Again, Police Arrest Man

​​​A bombing in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least 80 people and wounded more than 350, according to officials. "Interior Ministry officials said a huge quantity of explosives, hidden in a water tanker, triggered the 8:30 a.m. blast during rush hour on a busy boulevard in the Wazir Akbar Khan district, which houses embassies, banks, supermarkets, and government ministries," The Washington Post reports. "An entire city block was ravaged, with office buildings left in rubble and charred vehicles strewn across the road in one of the deadliest single attacks in Kabul." The Afghan Taliban has denied any role in the bombing.



Ariana Grande will return to Manchester on Sunday to perform in a benefit concert with Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Take That, and others. The concert will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground and will raise funds for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack last week. While plans for the concert move forward, the United Kingdom is also weighing changes to its security measures. "Does it outwardly maintain the 'Keep Calm and Carry On' ethos while temporarily stepping up security at strategic sites, or does it begin to close off vulnerable public spaces and ramp up security in more permanent ways?" The New Yorker asks.



Police took a man into custody after a three-hour stand-off at the Orlando International Airport. During the incident, the suicidal man begged officers to "shoot me, shoot me," according to The Orlando Sentinel. The suspect, Michael Wayne Pettigrew, 26, and a former U.S. Marine, was armed with a fake handgun.



Germany will not seek help from the U.S. intelligence community in preventing election hacking efforts by Russia, The Hill reports. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is running for reelection, said in a speech yesterday that the European Union must "take fate into our own hands." Her remarks followed comments earlier this week that "the times when we could completely rely on others are, to an extent, over," after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.



The man accused of fatally stabbing two people on a Portland train last week appeared in court yesterday, shouting "free speech or die" and "death to the enemies of America," NBC News reports. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, is accused of killing two men and injuring another who stepped in to stop his "hate-filled tirade" to two young women on the train—one who was wearing a hijab.



U.S. President Trump continues to use a cellphone and has been giving the number out to world leaders, asking them to call him on it directly. So far, only Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeu has called Trump directly on his cellphone, but the practice raises concerns about the security of Trump's communications, the AP reports. "If you are speaking on an open line, then it's an open line, meaning those who have the ability to monitor those conversations are doing so," said Derek Chollet, a former Pentagon advisor and National Security Council official.

