Bombing At Pakistani Mosque Kills At Least 27, Former Trump Advisor Offers Testimony In Russia Probe, Interstate Collapse

A bombing near a Pakistani mosque killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens of others earlier today. The explosion, which the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for, was set off in Parachinar as people gathered for prayers near the women's entrance of a Shia mosque, according to Reuters.



Former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn offered to testify in congressional Russian inquiries, but only if he is granted immunity from prosecution first. However, The New York Times reports that investigators are unlikely to make a deal with Flynn until inquiries have progressed further and they "better understand what information Flynn might offer as part of a deal." Flynn's offer came several hours after the revelation that two White House officials helped provide the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman with intelligence reports that allegedly showed that U.S. President Trump and his associates were included in foreign surveillance by U.S. spy agencies.



A section of Interstate 85 in Georgia collapsed in a major fire Thursday night, shutting down the busy highway that carries 250,000 vehicles per day. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency and mobilized resources to "try to keep traffic disruption to a minimum while emergency work continued," The Guardian reports. Officials were not sure what caused the fire, but said terrorism is not suspected.



Identity theft services have some benefits, but are limited in their ability to prevent fraud, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report examines credit monitoring, identity monitoring, identity restoration, and identity theft insurance services, which the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) was required to provide victims of its 2015 data breach along with $5 million in identity theft insurance. In its analysis of the services, GAO found that they do not typically address some types of fraud—such as medical identity or tax refund fraud. "Requirements such as this could serve to increase federal costs unnecessarily, mislead consumers about the benefit of such insurance coverage, and create unwarranted escalation of coverage amounts in the marketplace," GAO said.



South Korea's former president, Park Geun-hye, was arrested this morning and taken to jail to be questioned about the corruption scandal that removed her from office earlier this year. "Prosecutors have identified 13 imprisonable charges that could be laid against Park, including bribery, abuse of power, coercion, and leaking government secrets," The Washington Post reports.

