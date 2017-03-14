Blizzard Cripples East Coast, Terrorism in West Africa, House Intel Committee Puts Pressure on Trump Administration, and Mo

​Nearly 7,700 flights have been cancelled as heavy snow and visibility-reducing winds pound the U.S. East Coast in what could be the biggest blizzard of the year. New York airports account for the most cancellations, followed by Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. At least six states–Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland–have declared states of emergency, and about 18 million people are under blizzard warning.



The Ivory Coast is still reeling from a terrorist attack at a local beach resort that left 19 people dead and 33 wounded one year ago today, including foreigners and special forces members. Security has visibly tightened in the months following the attack. Police patrols can be seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, and strategically placed special units monitor the streets. Only one assailant remains at large from the Islamic Maghreb, the extremist group that claimed responsibility for the attack. But the Ivory Coast tourism board says hotel room sales are down in the country, and locals say they fear this type of terrorism will happen again.



The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) is asking for more time to gather intel behind President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign. The House Intelligence Committee asked the DOJ to provide more evidence before a hearing on March 20 and said it will turn to a "compulsory" process if it does not get answers.

