Billions Compromised in Cryptocurrency Hack, Thai Cave Rescue Completed, U.S. Supreme Court Pick, and More

​​​A cryptocurrency start-up reports $13.5 million worth of digital currency has been stolen from its network , CNBC reports. Cryptocurrency conversion platform Bancor, an Israeli start-up, "describes itself as a 'decentralized liquidity network' in which participants can use so-called smart contracts—self-executing contracts—to hold cryptocurrencies and convert them into other digital coins," according to the article. The company added in a statement that no "user wallets" were compromised in the attack.

The remaining Thai boys and their soccer coach were rescued from a cave near the Thai-Myanmar border where they were trapped for two weeks, NPR reports, marking the end of a harrowing search-and-rescue operation by a multinational team of divers, healthcare responders, and military personnel. "We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave," wrote the Thai Navy SEAL team, which helped lead the operation, on its Facebook page. The soccer team members, ranging from ages 11 to 16, and their soccer coach, 25, are being transported to local hospitals. The country's tourism authority recently said it would begin promoting the cave as a tourist attraction; Thailand's prime minister said Tuesday that extra security measures and precautions would need to be put into place.

