Barcelona Assailants Appear in Court, Van Attack in Marseille is Not Terrorism, the U.S. Halts Domestic Terrorism Program, Barcelona Assailants Appear in Court, Van Attack in Marseille is Not Terrorism, the U.S. Halts Domestic Terrorism Program, and More 8/22/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyThe four members of a terror cell allegedly responsible for killing 15 people in a van attack in Barcelona appeared in court today after the fifth member was shot by police on Monday. The suspects were arrested in a house that "turned out to be a botched bomb-making workshop" according to the Associated Press. The suspects are accused of driving a van into a crowded shopping district in Barcelona, then hijacking a car and killing the driver. The group is also suspected of conducting a second attack at the seaside town of Cambrils, where five of the alleged terrorists were shot by police. According to police "the group responsible for last week's fatal van attacks are all dead or in custody." The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.The Associated Press (AP) reports that a van attack in Marseille, France, is not an act of terrorism. The attack on two bus stops killed one person and was perpetrated by a 35-year-old French citizen with an established record of psychological illness. According to the AP, "it was the second time in a week in which a driver in France with mental health problems allegedly killed a person with a vehicle and was thought by authorities to have acted deliberately, but without terrorist intent."According to The Kansas City Star, a U.S. Department of Justice program designed to train state and local police officers to combat both foreign and domestic terrorism will end on September 30. The State and Local Anti-Terrorism Training Program was created in the wake of the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A study by the RAND Corporation found that the program received more requests than it could fulfill, nothing that a backlog of 120 requests was common. Funding for the program has been steadily decreasing since 2013. The Trump administration did not request any funding for the 2018 fiscal year, starting October 1.In other news: A new study shows that hackers can install an integrated chip and steal users data when replacing a smartphone screen. A U.S. Navy captain confessed to accepting bribes from a Singapore-based company in exchange for proprietary government data. The U.S. Secret Service is reporting that it has no funds to pay for the expanding number of agents needed to protect U.S. President Trump "in large part due to the sheer size of the President Trump's family and efforts necessary to secure their multiple residences up and down the East Coast." Hackers are stealing mobile phone numbers and then resetting passwords on every account that uses a phone number as a security backup—the motive seems to be stealing bitcoin.