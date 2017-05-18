BRITAIN WILL SHARE INTEL WITH U.S. ADMINISTRATION, SECURITY GUARD FIRED OVER RACIAL REMARKS, BRIDGE SECURITY, AND MORE BRITAIN WILL SHARE INTEL WITH U.S. ADMINISTRATION, SECURITY GUARD FIRED OVER RACIAL REMARKS, BRIDGE SECURITY, AND MORE 5/18/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyBritain will continue to share intelligence with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking at a press conference. She expressed confidence in security cooperation with Washington, despite Donald Trump's decision to share sensitive material with Russia.A security guard at a San Francisco grocery store was fired after a video showed him racially profiling a customer in the store's parking lot. The customer was smoking a cigarette in the parking lot after purchasing items for a meal.Security at two iconic bridges is in question after being scaled by unauthorized climbers. The Humber Bridge in the United Kingdom was the site of a recent climb. Two young men scaled a barrier and then used suspension wires as handholds to climb to the top of the bridge, which is 156m (510 ft) high. Humberside Police and the Humber Bridge Board said they were working together to discuss security measures. Two thrill seekers from Wisconsin climbed to the top of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Golden Gate Bridge officials opened an internal safety review and will explore pressing criminal charges against the two men, who could face jail time and a $10,000 fine.In other news, Washington, D.C., police announced they are pursuing charges against additional suspects involved in Tuesday's violent clash between demonstrators and guards for visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A Chicago man who was captured on video punching a female security guard is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. The guard suffered nasal and orbital fractures.