Authorities Disrupt Australian Terror Plot, WannaCry Cyber Researcher Arrested, ISIS And Climate Change Named Top Global

​​Authorities disrupted what they're calling one of the "most sophisticated" terror plots ever attempted in Australia. "A senior ISIS commander sent parts—including weapons-grade explosives—by air cargo from Turkey with the express aim of constructing an improvised explosive device," according to CNN. "The other scheme involved a plan to release a toxic gas in public, but was foiled due to the accused being unable to produce the deadly gas." Australian police arrested and charged two men in Sydney—Khaled Khaya, 49, and Mahmoud Khayat, 32—for their alleged involvement in the plots.



The cybersecurity researcher who helped stop the WannaCry ransomware attack was arrested on Thursday by the FBI. The researcher, who goes by the name MalwareTech, was arrested for his alleged role in creating the banking Trojan Kronos in 2014, according to Extreme Tech. He was detained by the FBI while traveling from the United Kingdom to Las Vegas to attend the Defcon 2017 conference.



ISIS and climate change are seen as the top threats to national security around the world, a new Pew Research Center poll finds. "ISIS is named as the top threat in a total of 18 countries surveyed—mostly concentrated in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the United States," according to Pew. "In 13 countries, mostly in Latin America and Africa, publics identify global climate change as the topmost threat. It is the second-ranked concern in many other countries polled."



The FBI is working with HBO and cybersecurity firm Mandiant to investigate a hack that compromised seven times the amount of data that was stolen in the Sony hack. HBO has not confirmed what all was stolen, but said that items included "proprietary information, including some of our programming," according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Out of the 5,100 prisons and jails in the United States, less than 30 administer methadone or buprenorphine to opioid users, a New York Times and Frontline investigation finds. "Much of the criminal justice system still takes a punitive approach to addiction," the Times said. "Many who work in corrections believe, incorrectly, that treatments like methadone, itself an opioid, allow inmates to get high and simply replace one addiction with another."

